No forest land involved in Tarali PSP, all permissions obtained: Adani Green Energy

Ahmedabad, Nov 16 (IANS) Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) said on Monday that no component of the Tarali pumped storage project (PSP) in Maharashtra falls within any notified Protected Area and no forest land is involved in the project.

In a statement, an AGEL spokesperson said that necessary permissions/NOCs relating to land use and statutory requirements have already been obtained from the competent authorities.

“No component of the Tarali Pumped Storage Project falls within any notified Protected Area and no forest land (NOC for no forest land received on 23.01.2024) is involved in the project. Further, necessary permissions/NOCs relating to land use and statutory requirements have already been obtained from the competent authorities,” said the company spokesperson.

The spokesperson further added that the “project has also obtained Environmental Clearance on 11.02.2025 and basis the conditions EC received, the Consent to Establish (CTE) to start the construction of project was issued on 07.04.2025, and construction activities have commenced only after obtaining the requisite approvals from the concerned authorities”.

In parallel, the wildlife clearance process has also been duly initiated and pursued as part of EC compliance process.

“The proposal for Survey & Investigation activities was submitted in January 2025 and subsequently recommended by the State Board for Wildlife. Pursuant to which the company has also submitted the proposal for clearance to the National Board Wildlife (NBWL) for the total project cost and it is under consideration by the wildlife authorities,” according to the spokesperson.

According to the Adani Group company, the project is being developed in full compliance with applicable statutory requirements and the directions of the competent authorities.

Last week, AGEL vehemently denied allegations that it lowered the cost of the Tarali PSP in Maharashtra in order to diminish statutory obligations.

A company spokesperson said that the allegation that the company sought to revise project costs downwards to diminish statutory obligations is “completely misleading”.

The spokesperson said that the online proposal in the forest/wildlife portal was solely for site investigation purposes, while the State Board for Wildlife (SBWL) considered total project costs of Rs 5,675 crore.

“Since site investigation costs are around 1 per cent of project costs, therefore clarification of the project Rs 56.75 crore representing solely the site investigations and survey costs, for the online proposal was provided,” the Adani Group company spokesperson had said.

—IANS

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