Arnav Agarwal opens 82nd National Squash Championships campaign with two wins

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) The opening day proved to be a highly successful one for Arnav Agarwal, who enjoyed a superb day, winning both his first- and second-round matches in the 82nd National Squash Championships 2026, conducted at Otters Club, Bandra, in Mumbai.

He got past Aryan Hegde 11-3,11-7, 11-3 in men’s singles second-round action, building on a first-round performance, steaming past Kishan Kumarpatoona 11-2, 11-2, 11-2.

The competition, organised by the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI), in association with Otters Club, the venue sponsors, brings together established and emerging squash players from across India.

The prestigious week-long championship will bring together emerging and established squash players from across the country, providing them with an opportunity to compete for national honours.

With all 394 entries confirmed, the competition is expected to produce several engrossing encounters as players battle for top honours. The championship will also provide a valuable platform for young and emerging players to test themselves against some of the country's best competitors and gain important experience at the national level.

The star attraction in the men's draw will be Asian Games individual silver medallist Abhay Singh, who has been seeded No. 1, while Veer Chotrani will lead the challenge as the second seed.

In the women's draw, Tamil Nadu's Rathika Suthanthira Seelan has been accorded the top seeding, with Maharashtra's Nirupama Dubey seeded second. Experienced campaigners Joshana Chinappa and Akanksha Salunkhe will also be among the major attractions in the women's competition and are expected to be prominent contenders for the title.

Results:

Men's (round -1): Ritik Kumarmishra bt Nandkumar Wankari 11-0, 11-2, 11-3; Aryan Hegde bt Kairav Shah 9-11, 11-7, 10-12, 13-11, 11-7; Ritik Kumarmishra bt Nandkumar Wankari 11-0, 11-2, 11-3; Arnav Agarwal bt Kishan Kumarpatoona 11-2, 11-2, 11-2; Aakash B S bt Varun Gupta 11-7, 9-11, 15-13, 11-8; Kanishq Mishra bt Samarth Kabra 11-3, 11-1, 11-1; Ashish Keskar bt Sunil Nagrani 11-4, 11-4, 11-1; Arjun Morey bt Sarthak Singh 11-3, 11-5, 11-2; Ajay Pandey bt Shiva Kuril 11-1,11-1, 11-4; Prakhar Lohia bt Chetan Ajabe 11-1, 11-2, 11-1; Tushar Shahani bt Neeraj Kumar Singh 11-2, 11-2, 11-4; Ashu. bt Arav Aneja 11-4, 11-2, 14-12; Yatindra Naik bt Lokehdra Singh 12-10, 11-2, 11-5.

Round 2: Bhaskar Chahu bt Prathamesh Patil 11-4, 11-2, 11-1; Prakash Aujhi bt Ravik Kanjilal 12-10, 11-3, 11-4; Mithun Mahadu Darvada bt Raja Kumar 11-6, 11-3, 11-8; Arnav Agarwal bt Aryan Hegde 11-3, 11-7, 11-3; Arpit Chotalia bt Aakash B S 10-12, 11-8, 11-6, 11-5.

--IANS

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