Aaryavir Sehwag recalls batting with pain in arm in U19 Asia Cup final, says he did not want to miss India-Pak clash

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) India U-19 batter Aaryavir Sehwag said he decided to fight through severe pain after being struck on the arm during the team's thrilling Asia Cup final against Pakistan, as he felt he might never get another opportunity to play such a high-profile contest against the arch-rivals.

Aaryavir, who scored a valuable 58 off 61 balls in India's successful chase of 338 in the final in Oman on Saturday, revealed that the thought of missing the opportunity to represent his country in an India-Pakistan final motivated him to continue batting despite the pain and swelling.

"When I got hit on the arm, it went numb and was really paining; it was really paining a lot. And when Suresh sir came and saw the swelling, he told me that, 'you know, it's a lot of swelling'. And then I was just thinking that I might not get the chance of (playing) India-Pakistan again, and definitely not in the final. It was the last Under-19 India event, and I could not leave my team like this, and I had to fight it out. And I am grateful to God that I got the power and courage to fight through that pain there, and contribute to the team, and it was amazing," Aaryavir said in a video posted by the BCCI.

The batter also spoke about how chanting "Sitaram" helped him remain calm during the tense final stages of the chase, when India had slipped to 252/8 after being in a strong position.

"I had noticed Lakshya also. I don't know what he was chanting, but I was chanting 'Sitaram, Sitaram' from the 32nd over. Obviously, there was belief in the team, and quite a lot, you know; everyone was sitting in one place, not moving from their place. And everyone had the belief that the boys would do it, the boys would do it. And eventually, by God's grace, it was there, and (Mohit) Ulva hit that final shot, and everything went in India's favour," he said.

Aaryavir was named Player of the Tournament after scoring 361 runs in five matches at an average of 90.25 and a strike rate of over 95. His tally included one century and three half-centuries, while his 16 sixes were the most in the tournament. He also scored fifties in both the semifinal and the final, underlining his ability to deliver in important matches.

However, the youngster said winning the trophy had been his aim from the beginning, with personal milestones taking a back seat. "When I came to the tournament, winning the trophy mattered more than my runs. I was taking it one game, one ball at a time. So there were a lot of learnings, a lot of memories, and hopefully I will carry them forward," he said.

Captain Lakshya Raichandani, meanwhile, described the campaign as an "emotional rollercoaster", particularly after a difficult run with the bat in the initial stages of the tournament.

Having scored just 70 runs across three innings before the semifinals, Lakshya bounced back with 93 in the semifinal and 80 in the final. He finished the competition with 243 runs in five matches at an average of 60.75, including three half-centuries.

"It was an emotional rollercoaster. That is right; everyone was very tense, the atmosphere was very tense, and everyone had the belief that the boys would do it, and they did it, hopefully. There were a lot of takeaways: how to handle your emotions in such a pressure game, how to handle the pressure, how to keep calm, and what to say, when to say to players," Lakshya said.

India won the title with a last-ball win by one wicket against Pakistan. India, who were set a target of 338, lost control when the team slipped to 252/8 with Lakshya and Aaryavir having set up a 95-run stand, before Manal Chauhan and Mohit Ulva added 67-run vital partnership to guide the side to victory.

Manal hammered 47 off 32 balls with three fours and three sixes, and Ulva was 49 not out off 26 balls with five fours and three sixes.

Ulva scored the winning run with the last ball of the innings, with Chigurupati Venkata remaining 11 not out with five fours.

Pakistan set a target of 338 for victory after they decided to bat first in the previous innings. Usman Khan scored a total of 107 in 111 balls, including 11 fours and 3 sixes. Abdul Qadir's crucial contribution came in the form of 80 in 54 deliveries with 3 fours and 8 sixes, while captain Farhan Yousaf scored 63 in 60 balls with 4 fours and 3 sixes.

India claimed a record ninth Men's U-19 Asia Cup title.

--IANS

hs/bsk/