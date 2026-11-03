November 04, 2026 1:30 AM हिंदी

FM Sitharaman challenges Rahul Gandhi to debate in Parliament, not on social media

FM Sitharaman challenges Rahul Gandhi to debate in Parliament, not on social media (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday sharply rebuked Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for demanding a public debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that Parliament itself is the proper venue for such exchanges.

Responding to Gandhi’s challenge, Sitharaman said on her X handle, “Rahul ji, you ask the Prime Minister to choose a venue for a debate. There is already one: Parliament, where you happen to be the LoP.”

She pointed out that Home Minister Amit Shah had only a day earlier offered a special session of Parliament to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

“Why not show the same enthusiasm for a debate in Parliament that you show while issuing challenges on social media?” she asked.

Sitharaman accused the Congress leader and the INDIA alliance of repeatedly walking out of the House whenever the government sought to respond to their allegations.

“Demanding answers also carries an obligation to hear them,” she said.

“There have been several occasions when you and your party have walked out of Parliament while the government was responding to your allegations. How do you claim to be so eager for a debate when you don’t even stay to hear the other side?” she said.

The Finance Minister further criticised the Opposition for disrupting parliamentary proceedings, resulting in entire sittings being washed out.

“If you are so keen on debating, why not allow Parliament to function in the first place?” she questioned.

Sitharaman also took aim at a recent “mock Parliament” organised by the Congress at the residence of the party president.

“Frankly, that was more a ‘mockery of Parliament’ than a ‘mock Parliament’. You found the time and enthusiasm for that exercise. Surely, the real Parliament deserves at least as much,” she said.

Calling on Gandhi to uphold democratic institutions, Sitharaman said those who speak endlessly about protecting democracy and the Constitution must show equal respect for the institutions they have established.

She urged the Leader of Opposition to bring specific allegations backed by evidence rather than “frivolously” throwing together long lists of accusations.

“You say, ‘Daro mat.’ Then bring the facts, face the scrutiny and stay to hear the answers. In the House, uphold the standards of debate you demand from others,” she concluded.

--IANS

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