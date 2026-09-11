Nimrat Kaur on watching ‘Hanuman Ansh’: Joining worldwide mega celebration of this simple film made straight from the heart

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Actress Nimrat Kaur has heaped praise on the biographical devotional drama film ‘Hanuman Ansh’, calling it a “stunning experience” that celebrates the divinity and blessings of the creator.

Nimrat took to Instagram, where she shared a picture with her team from the theatre. She also shared three pictures featuring the poster of Hanuman Ansh and also her visit to the Kainchi Dham.

The actress said the film made her team laugh, cheer and cry while taking them back to a “golden era” and reminded them of what truly connects people.

She wrote as the caption: “The first plan my team and I made on our first day off from work was to watch @hanumanansh… We laughed, cheered, cried, time travelled to a golden era gone by and were reminded of what really matters and connects us all - the divinity and blessings of the creator.”

She said that she is joining the worldwide mega celebration.

“Joining the worldwide mega celebration of this simple, small film made straight from the largest heart. My heartiest, biggest congratulations to every single person on and off screen, for the sheer stubbornness of making this film happen. What a stunning experience with so much to take away…thank you This one’s not to be missed guys!! It’s the sweetest, most heart touching cinema going experience,” Nimrat concluded.

“Hanuman Ansh” is written, directed and produced by Dr Vishal Chaturvedi under his banner, Swambhu Media Network. The film is the first instalment of the film trilogy based on his book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life, which chronicles the life of Neem Karoli Baba.

Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand star in the lead roles.

The first film follows the early life of young boy Lakshmi Narayan, in pre-Independence India, who leaves home after the death of his mother in search of God, and his subsequent journey through North India, and transformation into Neem Karoli Baba.

The film was released theatrically on August 7 and emerged as a surprise blockbuster. It is the 8th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026, and the "most profitable Indian film of all time" as it was made with a budget of Rs.2 crore.

--IANS

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