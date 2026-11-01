November 01, 2026 7:28 PM हिंदी

Nikkhil Advani shows 'Pretty Woman' star Richard Gere track from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'

Nikkhil Advani shows 'Pretty Woman' star Richard Gere track from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani enjoyed a fun fanboy moment as he met Hollywood actor Richard Gere during the 15th edition of Dharamshala International Film Festival 2026.

The director showed the lead of the Hollywood drama 'Pretty Woman', a sequence from the 'Pretty Woman' track from his 2003 film 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta.

Sharing the memorable experience with his Instagram family, Nikkhil wrote the caption, "Huge huge fan boy moment. Showed @richardgere #PrettyWoman from #KalHoNaaHo (Raising Hands emojis) (wait for his reaction) (sic)" and added "Icing on the cake (Cake emoji)" at the end.

Nikkhil even went ahead and tagged Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Karan Johar, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, lyricist Javed Akhtar and choreographer Farah Khan in the post.

Reacting to the post, director Kabir Khan commented, "HaHaHa… that’s fab @nikkhiladvani".

Actress Nikita Dutta shared, "Tooo coool", along with a red heart emoji.

For those who do not know, Richard Gere played the role of Edward Lewis, a wealthy businessman who meets Vivian Ward (Played by Julia Roberts), a Hollywood sex worker in the 1990 Hollywood romantic comedy 'Pretty Woman'.

Along with the movie becoming one of the most iconic dramas in Hollywood, Roy Orbison's song ‘Oh, Pretty Woman’, also received a lot of appreciation from music lovers.

The popular number was eventually incorporated in 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'. Refreshing your memory, Aman (Played by Shah Rukh) breaks into a Hindi version of 'Pretty Woman', dancing on top of a taxi in an attempt to woo his new neighbour Naina (Played by Preity Zinta).

The writer of the movie, filmmaker Karan Johar had acquired the rights to recreate Roy Orbison's original track. The Hindi version of the song has been scored by composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, with singer Ravi "Rags" Khote lending his voice.

--IANS

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