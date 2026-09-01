New mommy Anushka Ranjan says she is ‘hooked’ to her little babies

Mumbai, September 1 (IANS) Actress Anushka Ranjan seems to be enjoying every little moment of motherhood after welcoming twin baby girls with husband Aditya Seal.

The new mommy recently shared an adorable glimpse of one of her newborns and said she is already “hooked” to her little ones.

Anushka took to her social media account and shared a close-up picture of a tiny baby hand wrapped around her finger.

The newborn can be seen lying comfortably on a bed, with the little hand holding onto an adult finger. Sharing the heartwarming picture, Anushka wrote, “I AM Hooked.”

The tiny fingers and hand of the baby can be seen in the frame, intertwined in her mommy's fingers

For the uninitiated, Anushka and Aditya became parents to twin baby girls on August 23, 2026. The couple announced the arrival of their daughters on social media and revealed their names as Vira Ranjan Seal and Mahi Ranjan Seal.

Sharing an illustrated announcement card featuring two baby girls surrounded by flowers, butterflies and birds, the couple, in a joint post, wrote, “We are very excited to share the news! Our hearts are full as we welcome our baby girls, Vira Ranjan Seal and Mahi Ranjan Seal, born on 23.08.2026.”

Aditya also shared a heartfelt note alongside the announcement, writing, “My sunshines are here to brighten our lives. Our hearts are full of love and gratitude. Vira, Mahi. #TeamGirl.”

A day before giving birth, Anushka had slammed Mumbai traffic and potholes

On August 22, the then-pregnant actress shared a picture of herself stuck in traffic and wrote, “This city is a sh*t hole!!! Constant traffic and the potholes are shaking me to my core.. sickening, pathetic, yuck Thuuu!”

Anushka and Aditya had announced their pregnancy on May 29, 2026, sharing a series of dreamy maternity pictures. In the pictures, Anushka proudly flaunted her baby bump while posing with Aditya.

The couple accompanied the announcement with a heartfelt caption, “I’ve waited a hundred years, But I’d wait a million more for you. Nothing prepared me for, What the privilege of being yours would do.”

–IANS

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