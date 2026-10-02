October 02, 2026 9:35 PM हिंदी

Netanyahu says Flydubai attacker underwent Islamist radicalisation, intended to crash plane

Netanyahu says Flydubai attacker underwent Islamist radicalisation, intended to crash plane

Jerusalem, Oct 2 (IANS) Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday said that the attacker in the Flydubai incident underwent Islamist radicalisation and intended to crash the plane with all its passengers on board.

“As time passes, the picture is becoming clearer. Yaniv and his heroic companions prevented a disaster on the scale of 9/11. The attacker underwent Islamist radicalisation. He intended to crash the plane with all its passengers on board,” the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel stated on X, quoting Netanyahu.

“We are now investigating whether he was sent, and whoever sent him will pay a very heavy price,” Netanyahu highlighted in the video message shared by his office.

Earlier, Advisor to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohammed bin Zayed praised Indian Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar for his courage and professionalism during what he described as Wednesday's “dangerous terrorist act”.

“The Indian pilot at 'Flydubai,' Smit Machchhar, deserves every bit of appreciation, for he embodied the meaning of courage and responsibility in the face of a dangerous terrorist act and a potential disaster. His professionalism and moral sense in the darkest of circumstances make him a true hero,” Gargash wrote on X.

“Far from the easy reduction of what happened or the adoption and promotion of conspiracy theories, vigilance and caution remain essential in confronting the risks of extremism and terrorism,” he added.

UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Thursday that a specialised team of public prosecutors have been tasked with investigating the incident and determining its circumstances and causes.

“The Ministry emphasised that the UAE judicial authorities have jurisdiction over the investigation, in accordance with applicable legislation, as the aircraft is registered in the UAE and flies its flag. Consequently, UAE law applies to crimes committed on board, even if they occur outside the country's territory,” read the statement.

The ministry also indicated that the investigation will examine all aspects of the incident, its motives, and whether there was any connection to terrorist activity or intent, or any prior planning or direction.

“The UAE also expressed its gratitude and appreciation to the Saudi authorities, commending their cooperation and handling of the incident,” said the ministry.

–IANS

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