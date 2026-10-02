October 02, 2026 9:35 PM हिंदी

Multinational air exercise 'Tarang Shakti 2026' continues to further strengthen partnerships

Multinational air exercise 'Tarang Shakti 2026' continues to further strengthen partnerships

Jodhpur, Oct 2 (IANS) Professional interactions between aircrew and teams from various countries continue to further strengthen partnerships during the second edition of the ongoing major multinational air exercise 'Tarang Shakti 2026' in Jodhpur, the Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

“The skies over Jodhpur are abuzz with multinational air activity. As Tarang Shakti 26 progresses, participating air forces are conducting flying operations, sharing operational experiences and training together in a demanding environment,” the ministry stated on X.

“Fighter aircraft operating alongside partner air forces provide valuable opportunities to enhance interoperability, coordination and mutual understanding. Beyond the aircraft and sorties, professional interactions between aircrew and teams further strengthen partnerships,” it added.

Last month, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, said that the exercise will give India an opportunity to show friendly partner countries the growing capabilities of its aerospace and defence industries.

The Indian Air Force is hosting the second edition of Exercise Tarang Shakti at Air Force Station in Rajasthan's Jodhpur from September 26 to October 12. A major multinational air exercise, it brings together seven Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs) participating with air assets and 32 nations attending as observers. The exercise focuses on realistic multinational operations, joint aerial missions, tactical training, interoperability and sharing of operational experience and best practices across complex mission sets.

France has brought Rafales, A400Ms and MRTT aircraft, and the United Arab Emirates is participating with F-16s and a Global 6000. The Royal Australian Air Force is participating with a C-130J, and the German Air Force with A400M aircraft. Sri Lanka is participating with KA-360ER surveillance aircraft, while the Bangladesh Air Force is participating with a C-130J.

The United States has fielded F-35A fighters and KC-135 tankers, marking the first participation of the fifth-generation jet in a military exercise on Indian soil.

–IANS

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