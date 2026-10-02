Asian Games: PM Modi congratulates women's hockey team on winning historic gold

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated the Indian women's hockey team on winning a historic gold in the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya, which ended a 44-year wait for the yellow metal for the country in the Continental extravaganza.

This 1-0 win over China in the final also sealed the Indian women's hockey team a direct berth in the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028.

"A very special moment for Indian Hockey!," the PM wrote in his post on X.

"The people of India are rejoicing in the success of the Women’s Hockey Team, who bring home the coveted Gold at the Asian Games, and that too after over 4 decades. This is the result of outstanding skills and teamwork. Their determination is very inspiring as well. My best wishes to the team for their upcoming endeavours," wrote PM Modi in the post on X put out by the PMO.

"May this success contribute to Hockey’s popularity across the nation," PM Narendra Modi wished.

Lalremsiami scored the decisive goal in the 10th minute with a powerful reverse-hit finish as India held their nerve under sustained Chinese pressure to reclaim the continental crown for the first time since 1982.

The goal came at the end of a well-crafted attacking move, with Salima Tete providing a precise pass into the circle before Sakshi delivered the ball to Lalremsiami, who unleashed a fierce reverse-hit that flew into the roof of the net, leaving the Chinese goalkeeper with no chance.

The Indian team then bravely thwarted numerous attempts at the goal by China and maintained its advantage till the end of the match to secure a memorable win over a rival that had got the better of them in the last couple of matches, including an encounter at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too was effusive in his praise for the women's hockey team and called the triumph a "golden chapter in Indian women's hockey!"

"A golden chapter in Indian women’s hockey!

"Congratulations to our women’s hockey team on a hard-fought victory to win the Asian Games Gold Medal. Lalremsiami Hmarzote’s decisive strike and Savita Punia’s crucial penalty-stroke save reflected the skill, composure and fighting spirit of a team that stood firm when it mattered most," Rajnath Singh wrote in his post on X.

"After 44 years, India has reclaimed the Asian Games women’s hockey title. This historic triumph will inspire generations to carry the Indian hockey legacy forward with renewed ambition.

"My best wishes to the entire team for the journey ahead," he wrote.

The year 2026 has been a great one for the Indian women's hockey team, which secured its best finish in a World Cup by claiming fifth place in the 2026 edition held a couple of months back in Belgium and the Netherlands.

--IANS

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