Bengal: Eight Pujas selected for inaugural Durga Puja Adani Preview 2026

Kolkata, Oct 2 (IANS) Adani Group, this year, is participating in a major way in the forthcoming Durga Puja festival in West Bengal by organising the Durga Puja Adani Preview 2026, a three-night public preview designed to give people the time and space to experience the artistry, craftsmanship and stories behind the celebrations before the city enters the full rhythm of Puja.

This year, ahead of the main Puja days, eight of the city’s Pujas will come together for the inaugural Durga Puja Adani Preview 2026, and more than 70 artists have registered to participate in the initiative, while over 30,000 visitors have already registered for the preview, said Adani Group on Friday.

The eight Pujas were selected independently by a four-member jury comprising Padma Shri award winner, artist-cum-sculptor Paresh Maity; industrialists and art connoisseur, Harshavardhan Neotia; acclaimed architect, Abin Chaudhuri; and Kolkata Restorer and heritage conservationist, Mudar Patherya

“The selection process was conducted at arm’s length from Adani, with the jury independently assessing the entries and determining the final selections. Adani had no role in choosing the selected Pujas,” said the statement.

The selected artists and Puja organisers are Anirban Das of Alipore Sarbojanin Durgotsav, Bhabatosh Sutar of Yuba Sangha, Debasis Barui of Rajdanga Naba Uday Sangha, Eshika Chandra & Deep Das of Barisha Club, Pradip Das - Behala Club Sarbojonin, Purnendu Dey of Rajdanga Amra Kayjan Kalyan Samity, Raju Sarkar of Thakurpur State Bank Park Sarbojanin and Sanatan Dinda of Nalin Sarkar Street Sarbojanin Durgatsob Samity

The Preview will take place on October 10, 11 and 12, ahead of the main Puja days, and it will

remain open from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. across all three nights.

“Entry to the Preview is free with a Preview Pass. Registrations are being accepted, with access subject to capacity and applicable arrangements. The experience has also been designed with senior citizens and persons with disabilities in mind, to make the Preview more accessible,” reads the statement.

According to it, visitors will have an opportunity to explore the selected Puja installations, discover the art and craftsmanship behind them and understand the stories that shape them ahead of the main Puja period.

“The Preview is also intended to help guests from outside Bengal engage more deeply with Kolkata’s Durga Puja traditions, building greater awareness of its artistic and cultural richness and encouraging them to carry those stories beyond Bengal as informed ambassadors of the experience,” the statement added.

--IANS

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