Foreign airline pilots need robust screening, evaluation framework: Aviation experts

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Aviation experts on Friday called for stronger evaluation mechanisms and rigorous background checks for Indian-trained pilots working with foreign airlines, saying the aviation industry must continually reassess cockpit security measures to address emerging risks.

Speaking on issues related to pilot oversight and aviation safety, Arvind Singhatiya said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) does not have a direct regulatory role over pilots employed by airlines operating outside India.

In such cases, he explained, the responsibility for monitoring, assessment and regulatory compliance rests with the aviation authority of the country where the airline is based.

However, he stressed that pilots trained in India should be subjected to stringent screening, licensing and evaluation processes before taking up international assignments.

Comparing pilot certification with international driving permits, Singhatia said aviation professionals engaged in global flight operations should meet the highest standards of safety, competence and professional assessment.

Commenting on cockpit security, he noted that existing aviation protocols require the presence of at least two individuals in the cockpit at all times.

Under current procedures, if a pilot temporarily leaves the cockpit, a member of the cabin crew is required to remain inside until the pilot returns.

Singhatia said aviation authorities may need to revisit existing safeguards in situations where a potential threat originates from within the cockpit itself.

Referring to a recent aviation incident, the expert praised Captain Smit Machhar for displaying exceptional courage during a crisis. He said the pilot risked his own life while taking decisive action that helped ensure the safety of nearly 170 passengers on board.

Singhatia also welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with Captain Machhar, calling it a motivating gesture for the aviation community. He said the Prime Minister's decision to personally acknowledge the pilot's bravery despite his demanding schedule sends a positive message across the sector and boosts the morale of aviation professionals.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said recent reforms in the country's aviation security regulatory framework are aimed at making processes simpler, more transparent and accountable without compromising safety standards.

According to the ministry, Civil Aviation Secretary Sameer Kumar Sinha and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) Director General Rajesh Nirwan recently outlined a series of reforms focused on four key principles: simplification, accountability, transparency and trust.

--IANS

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