Komal Rani Swarnkar reacts strongly to those raising allegations of her affair with Govinda

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Actress Komal Rani Swarnkar, who is at the centre of the ongoing controversy surrounding her alleged affair with Govinda, has reacted strongly to the chatter and allegations around her association with the actor.

On Friday, she took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and penned a long note making a scathing attack against those who are raising speculations around her.

She wrote, “Recently, I have seen some celebrities openly commenting on Govinda Ji, and my personal life, and our character. Yet I have never seen them come forward so strongly to express their opinion on any serious issue, whether it was terrorism, politics, the death of actors or even another actor's multiple marriages. why, then, has our personal life suddenly become such a public spectacle that everyone feels entitled to comment on it? Since when did going before Ganpati Bappa alongside my Hero and praying for the success of my upcoming Film, ‘Roopa’, become a matter of shame, a national issue or ‘Dikhawa’ for others? And when these very so called celebrities visit various public places with their own male co-stars to promote their Films. Don't they feel ashamed when they do exactly the same thing themselves?” We announced our film ‘Roopa’, not a romantic affair”.

She asked those raising allegations as to who they are to decide that their appearance together is meant to showcase a personal relationship rather than promote the film.

She further mentioned, “We are working together, and we will continue to be seen together. If that bothers anyone, let them burn. Some actresses in the film industry, whose careers have gone cold, whose films are no longer working at the box office, seem to have nothing left except their washed-out brand tags. They are trying to stay relevant by sticking their noses into other people's ongoing controversies and trying desperately to keep themselves in the limelight. I have no interest in taking lessons on sindoor, marriage, or our Indian culture and traditions from women who themselves mock sindoor, whose own marriages are falling apart, and who cannot even uphold the sanctity of their own marital relationships”.

She went on, “I do not consider such women worthy of judging me-especially those who idolise and support people who have spent their lives drinking all night, indulging in multiple affairs with other men, and even fantasising about one-night stands with three three men in their old age, while publicly humiliating for their own fame to the very husbands they lived with and benefited from throughout their lives. ‘I honestly don't give a damn whether these people think I am good person or a bad one’. I feel they are all part of the same group, taking out their frustration over their own failed marriages on someone else”.

Members of the film fraternity like Kashmera Shah and Divya Khossla had criticised the actress for appearing alongside Govinda, and raised allegations against her.

“They behave like man-eaters-women who destroy their husbands' dignity and reputation. Stop trying to stay relevant by constantly associating yourselves with my name. Perhaps the saying is true, ‘Your dignity is in your own hands’. People like that should know their limits and stop provoking others to the point where your own past may be exposed”, she added.

--IANS

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