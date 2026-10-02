IGPL Invitation 2026: Arjun Prasad wins title to achieve breakthrough in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Arjun Prasad, who debuted in the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) just a couple of weeks ago, left Qutab Golf Course as its newest champion of the Invitational 2026 in Delhi on Friday. The Unico Gurugram Tuskers GC golfer completed a remarkable victory in the IGPL Invitational 2026.

The young professional, making only his second IGPL start, produced the decisive burst in the third round with a round of 7-under 63 and claimed the title in a tournament that brought together some of the biggest names in Indian golf.

Golfer Arjun Prasad had already announced himself on the IGPL in his debut appearance at Ras Al Khaimah (UAE), where he finished among the leading players. At Qutab, however, he went a step further, and this time there was a trophy waiting at the end of it.

The defining moment came in the third round when Arjun unleashed a brilliant seven-under 63, moving to 16-under 194 after rounds of 66, 65 and 63. It gave him a four-shot advantage over young Veer Ganapathy, who, after 68-67 equalled Prasad’s effort, was once again runner-up, just as he did in a few events last season.

Kashika Misra, who had taken the lead after rounds of 66-64, faltered on the final day with a 6-over 76 and dropped to tied-20th. Yet it was a great experience for the young golfer. She was the top woman golfer this week.

On the team front, Gurugram Tuskers, spearheaded by the winner, Arjun Prasad, who has made the city his home, grabbed the top spot alongside Shat Mishra (T-36), Tushar Pannu (T-42) and Shaurya Binu (T-44). They were convincing winners at 23-under and four ahead of their nearest rivals.

Chennai Lions GC at 19-under were second, and their top star was Gaganjeet Bhullar at fourth, and the next best was Harshjeet Sethie at T-5.

As many as five teams - Bengaluru Stallions, Flying Man Kolkata, Auro Goa Eagles, Delhi Blue Bulls, who presented the event, and Punjab Raptors were tied for third place at 18-under.

It was not just the score but the manner of the round that stood out. Arjun turned in 31 and came home in another 32, producing seven birdies against no bogeys to outrun the chasing pack, which included numerous experienced stars. He had three in a row on the front nine and two more, and closed the day birdie-birdie for his winning round.

Veer Ganapathy, who also carded a 63 in the third round, finished second at 12-under 198, while Shiv Kapur, the RVR Delhi Blue Bulls captain and one of the biggest names in the field, was third at 11-under 199 after a 65.

Four-time IGPL winner Gaganjeet Bhullar had a 5-under final round and finished fourth at 10-under 200, with Olympian Udayan Mane, Karandeep Kochhar and Harshjeet Sethie further down the leaderboard in tied fifth place after strong final-day challenges.

For Prasad, the victory represents a rapid arrival on the IGPL stage. He had been among the new names introduced to the IGPL at Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, alongside Joshua Grenville Wood and Ravi Kumar.

He was already noticed as a proven and consistent player even before his debut, and his performances over the two events have now given that promise a much more tangible shape.

The Qutab victory also underlined the depth and unpredictability of the IGPL, where established stars and emerging professionals are challenging each other.

The event had initially belonged to Aryan Roopa Anand, who opened with a six-under 66 to lead the first round and gave the home side, RVR Delhi Blue Bulls, an early boost.

Captain Shiv Kapur was also in the mix from the outset. But as the tournament moved into its decisive stages, Prasad steadily moved through the field before delivering his stunning third-round 63. That round proved the launchpad for his breakthrough.

The victory adds another new name to an increasingly diverse list of IGPL champions in 2026.

Earlier in the season, Aryan Roopa Anand, Udayan Mane, Sachin Baisoya and Gaganjeet Bhullar had all tasted victory, while the league has also featured international winners.

For Arjun, though, this was about more than another name being added to the winners' list. It was an announcement of his arrival on the IGPL platform. And he has wasted little time in turning potential into a title and establishing himself as one of the players to watch out for as the 2026 IGPL season moves into its final stretch.

--IANS

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