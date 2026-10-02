Rajinikanth's 'Endhiran' cinematographer Rathnavelu pens note of gratitude as film completes 16 years

Chennai, Oct 2 (IANS) Ace cinematographer Rathnavelu, whose work in director Shankar's huge blockbuster 'Endhiran', featuring Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai in the lead came in for praise, has penned a note of gratitude on the occasion of the film completing 16 years.

Taking to his social media timelines to post Behind the Scene images shot on the sets of the film, Rathnavelu, who is also called Randy by his fans, wrote, "ENDHIRAN 16 years… and these frames still carry the same magic.

Looking back at these BTS moments from Endhiran feels like opening a time capsule — filled with the people, passion, madness, challenges, and unforgettable memories that shaped this extraordinary journey."

The cinematographer then thanked his director Shankar for the trust he had placed in him. He wrote, "Deeply grateful to Shankar sir for the opportunity, trust, and incredible collaboration; Superstar Rajinikanth sir, AR Rahman, Aishwarya Rai, Sabu Cyril, Srinivas Mohan, Resul Pookutty, Ken Metzker,Madan Karky,Legacy Effects, Sun Pictures, and the entire team for making this journey so special."

The ace cameraman, who has worked in a number of blockbusters across film industries in the country, also made it a point to mention his young team of assistant cameramen, who had worked with him on the film.

He wrote, "And a heartfelt shout-out to my young camera team, who gave it their all. Sixteen years later, Endhiran still holds a very special place in my heart. Some journeys never really leave you."

For the unaware, 'Enthiran', which was also known as 'Robot', released in the year 2010 and went on to emerge as one of the country's biggest blockbusters. The Tamil film, which belonged to the sci-fi action genre, was directed by Shankar and featured Rajinikanth in dual roles. Rajinikanth played a scientist and a robot in the film that featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the heroine. Apart from Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai, the film also featured actors Danny Denzongpa, Santhanam and Karunas in pivotal roles.

--IANS

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