October 02, 2026 9:36 PM हिंदी

Sumeet Raghavan is in ‘awe’ of ‘Chumbak’ director

Sumeet Raghavan is in ‘awe’ of ‘Chumbak’ director

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Actor Sumeet Raghavan, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the recently released show ‘Chumbak’, has lauded the director of the show Aatish Kapadia.

The actor spoke with IANS along with Sandeepa Dhar, Sumeet Vyas, Sumeet Raghavan, Neena Gupta and Manasi Parekh during the promotions of the show in the BKC area of Mumbai.

The actor heaped praise on the director for his emotionally invested style of narration, which instantly hooks the listeners, and presents a clear picture in front of the actors to sketch their characters.

He told IANS, “You can either be intimidated by Atish's brand of humour, or you're in awe of that. So, all the people here, we all are in awe. And you have to keep your fingers crossed. If you can't bring anything of your own, then just follow him to the T. As everyone has said, all those characters are inside him. You know, actually, he's like a chameleon”.

He further mentioned, “So, you need to just follow Atish. And he knows everyone's plus point. Even JD. Anyway, jokes apart. So, Atish said, this is my sixth show with them. Wow. So, they know me well. I know them well. And he always encourages you. He pushes you. So, you're ready”.

Talking about ‘Chumbak’, it is a multi-generational comedy set in a contemporary urban Indian neighbourhood where no celebration is too small, no crisis ever stays private and everyday comes with a healthy dose of chaos. The show brings back the warmth, wit and razor-sharp observations that have made their storytelling a favourite across generations, while introducing audiences to this vibrant community that functions as an extended family.

The show is available to stream on Netflix.

--IANS

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