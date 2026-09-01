Nepal issues advisory on identification of remains of foreign nationals killed in flash floods

Kathmandu, Sep 1 (IANS) The Nepalese authorities have provided details of the procedures for identification and handing over of the mortal remains of foreign nationals who died in the recent devastating flash floods in Rasuwa, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said on Monday.

In a statement, the Embassy said the Government of Nepal has outlined a series of procedures that need to be completed before the mortal remains of foreign nationals can be handed over.

According to the Embassy, the process includes documentation of the mortal remains, recorded photographs and details, post-mortem examination, and verifying the cause of death.

The authorities will also formally establish the identity of the deceased, collect fingerprints, DNA and other forensic samples, and verify the passport.

The process also requires coordination with the Embassy or consular official, followed by completion of a handover or release memo and receipt.

According to the official statement, if relatives and family are able to identify the mortal remains through photographs and descriptions of the deceased on Nepal Police's website, then the Embassy officials in Kathmandu will assist in coordinating with local authorities for processes related to handing over and repatriation of mortal remains.

It further mentioned that the Nepal authorities have carried out temporary interment of a large number of mortal remains to prevent health risks.

"The identification of such remains would require DNA matching with first-degree relatives," read a statement issued by the Embassy. This can be done by sending the DNA profiles through email to dnacodis@nepalpolice.gov.np or eoikathmandufloodsupport@gmail.com; or by giving blood samples, along with some preliminary information required by Nepali authorities.

In cases where identification is not possible, or the mortal remains have been temporarily interred, the Indian mission said that the Nepal Government will facilitate DNA matching. It noted that authorities in Nepal are collecting DNA samples from the mortal remains for creating their DNA profiles.

The Embassy said that the relevant details regarding DNA profiling can be accessed at Nepal Police's website and its helpline number: +977 9841 6160 95.

Helpline numbers of the Embassy were also released -- +977 985 131 6807, +977 970 910 7500, +977 981 032 6117.

The massive flood that struck Nepal's Rasuwa originated in the Tibetan region of China on August 26. It swept through the transboundary Bhote Koshi River, leaving hundreds dead, including foreign nationals, while causing massive destruction in the Himalayan nation.

--IANS

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