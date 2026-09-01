Nani joins Keerthy Suresh's Onam celebration over video call

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Southern beauty Keerthy Suresh treated the netizens with joyful glimpses from her Onam celebration with her businessman husband, Antony Thattil, and other loved ones on Tuesday.

Joining the festivities, her co-star Nani also made a digital appearance with his wife, Anjana Yelavarthy. These two were seen chatting with Keerthy and Antony through a video call.

The caption on the Instagram post went, "A packedddd yet beautiful Onam with some of my best people...Thulped a number of Sadhyas, laughed a little too much, and obviously took a while to get all this to the gram (sic)."

Keerthy chose a traditional cream, gold and red kasavu saree for the festival. She accessorized her ethnic look with some light golden jewellery and open hair. On the other hand, Antony went for a green kurta and mundu.

The album also included a peek into her sadhya (food served on a banana leaf). Keerthy further uploaded some adorable selfies with her friends and family members, clicked during the festival.

Nani also reacted to Keerthy's latest post on social media with three red heart emojis.

It must be noted that Keerthy and Nani have shared screen space in not one but two movies.

They were initially paired on screen back in 2017 for the Telugu drama 'Nenu Local'.

Directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, the film revolves around a carefree boy (Played by Nani), who falls in love with a girl (Played by Keerthy).

Keerthy and Nani once again came together for Srikanth Odela's 'Dasara', which reached audiences in 2023.

Both these projects turned out to be a success at the ticket counters.

After being in a relationship for 15 years, Keerthy and Antony finally got hitched in Goa on December 12, 2024. The couple got married as per both Hindu and Christian traditions.

--IANS

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