Nagarjuna’s ‘King100’ makers reveal Tabu's character in film on her birthday

Hyderabad, Nov 4(IANS) The makers of director R A Karthik's upcoming film featuring actor Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead on Wednesday marked actress Tabu's birthday by releasing the first look poster of her character, Mahanthi Jhansi Rani, in the film.

Annapurna Studios, which is producing the film, took to its social media timelines to wish the actress a happy birthday. Releasing the first look poster of the actress from the film, the production house wrote, "Happy Birthday #Tabu. An unmatched screen presence. An intensity that commands every frame. Presenting #Tabu as 'MAHANTHI JHANSI RANI' from #King100.

#HappyBirthdayTabu.In cinemas December 24th, 2026."

The production house also released a glimpse video that shows that her character believes there are two kinds of people in the world. One is the kind that believes in hard work and the other that believes in luck. Mahanthi Jhansi Rani loathes the kind that believes in luck. The glimpse also gives the impression that Tabu's character in the film hails from a royal family and is into politics.

In August this year, on the occasion of Nagarjuna's birthday, the makers had announced the film's title as 'King100'. They had then announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on December 24 this year.

The makers also dropped the much-awaited first glimpse of the landmark film on the occasion.

Kept largely under wraps through its year-long production, the film had remained out of the spotlight until then. The over one-and-a-half-minute glimpse introduced Nagarjuna Akkineni in a stylish, larger-than-life avatar, offering audiences their first look at his character and the world of the film.

The glimpse opened with Nagarjuna’s character sharing his perspective on the world: “There are two types of people in this world. Those who have money and those who don’t. When I had no money, they called me a loser. When I had money, they called me a King. But this identity is more powerful than money. To uphold this identity, I have to keep running.”

The dialogue struck a hard-hitting note and offered a sharp glimpse into his rise to power, his mindset, and the relentless drive of maintaining his identity as 'The King'.

'King100', which will hit screens on December 24, has been written and directed by R.A. Karthik and produced by Annapurna Studios. The film features music by Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography by Raja Mahadhevan, production design by Sathees Kumar N, and editing by Navin Nooli. Costumes are designed by Poorva, Rajini, Tanya and Bhramma. Action choreography is by Venkat, Prithivi, Nabakanth, Real Sathish and Dinesh Kasi, while publicity design is by Tuney John.

--IANS

mkr/