Myself, team & coach got to know about world record during presentation: Prema Rawat on 14-ball fifty

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) When all-rounder Prema Rawat walked out to bat for Uttarakhand against Hyderabad in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy game in Pune on Monday, there was not much time left. She came in to bat at number four in the 18th over, and Uttarakhand’s total was 129/2.

At that time, the main objective for Prema and Raghvi Bist was to take Uttarakhand past 150 at least. But what followed next was pure carnage – in fourteen balls, Prema notched up a sensational half-century. She ended unbeaten after hitting six fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 357, as Uttarakhand posted 187/2.

That 14-ball fifty from Prema sits on top of the list for fastest fifty in women’s T20 cricket, one ball quicker than the previous best of the 15-ball mark shared by Marie Kelly (Warwickshire, 2022), Fatima Sana (Pakistan, 2026) and Laura Harris, who did it twice, for Otago in 2025 and Surrey in 2026.

With reverse hits, as well as loft and whip making appearances, Prema, who chose cricket over hockey in her formative years, hit Sakshi Rao for three boundaries in a row, and then took 18 off an over of Vanka Pooja and finished with 6, 4, 4, 6 against Kunchala Niteesha on the last four balls of the innings.

Prema was still not done - she removed G. Kavyasree and N. Kranthi Reddy with her leg-spin to finish with 2-12, as Uttarakhand restricted Hyderabad to 98/8 and won by 89 runs. Prema and the Uttarakhand camp were unaware about her making the world record till match referee Niyati Koustubh Lokur said about it after the game ended.

“At the presentation ceremony, the referee came and gave the Player of the Match award and told me that it was a world record to get a fifty in 14 balls. That’s how all team members and coaches came to know that it was a world record. I felt normal on hearing that. But yes, I felt good that it was a world record,” Prema told IANS in an exclusive conversation from Pune.

Prema celebrated this landmark feat by making a trip to the cinema hall and watching Rajinikanth’s latest Tamil flick ‘Jailer 2’. As someone who likes watching south Indian movies, she felt the movie made for a very good watch. Asked whether it was a treat to herself after getting the world record, Prema replied in the affirmative.

Straightforward and very grounded, Prema said there was no grand design in her mind when she walked in to bat. “The plan was simple - I wanted to play according to the situation. I knew that when I went, there were a few overs left. So, I wanted to score as many runs as possible for the team. I wasn’t thinking about a big score or a record. I was just focussing on every ball and trying to give my best to the team.”

The boundaries she hit were not at all random. “It was completely pre-planned. I was just analysing which bowler I should take on or against which bowler I should play in a certain way and against which bowler, where I can score boundaries in better areas. When I felt confident, I decided to play my natural game and take the chances,” said Prema.

She was equally quick to share the credit with Raghvi, who has played two T20Is for India and made an unbeaten 72 off 50 balls. “It was simple. We were motivating each other. We believed in each other. The higher the team’s score, it will be easier to defend those runs, especially for the bowlers.

“I felt that it was a complete batting pitch because the ball was coming on the bat very well. I would like to thank Raghvi for my knock, as because of her innings, I was able to score such a big score and make a world record. So, really, really thankful to Raghvi as well.”

The switch from batting to bowling, Prema said, was very simple. “I kept things simple. Just staying in the present. I batted once and forgot about it as I knew I had to bowl because the team needed my bowling. So, just focusing on my bowling and hitting the good length and line was my focus and to do my best for the team. Yes, that happened and I felt really good.”

Asked whether she had sensed a big day coming for her, Prema denied having any intuition. “No, I had only one simple plan. I don’t want to think much before going into a game. I have experienced throughout the cricket journey that when I think a lot about doing well, the opposite has happened with me.

“So, I don’t want to think much. I want to keep things simple and just want to stay in the present. If a chance comes, I want to bat as per the merit of the ball. If bowling comes, I want to execute my plans and do nothing else.”

2026 has been a big year for Prema, who made her India T20I debut in June during the T20 World Cup game against South Africa in Manchester and has seven wickets in as many games so far.

“Not only for me, but for all the girls, all the players have a dream and I got that chance. So, first of all, truly grateful for that opportunity. At that level, cricket is something different. Competition is very strong. So, I have enjoyed every moment there. From getting hit for a six to taking wickets for the team,” she said.

Her World Cup call came when she was busy preparing for India A’s matches against England A and didn’t follow any news about the tournament. It was only when the India A team manager phoned to tell her she had been named as the replacement for the injured Shreyanka Patil, that Prema made the one-two hours journey to join the Indian team in Manchester.

“They say that you get sensation- it was going on just like that. But it was good. I had the same plan there – don’t think much. Whenever you get a chance, give your best. It didn’t go as planned, but it’s okay – it’s a part of the game. Think about it and just leave it there. In the present, what can I do to make the future games better? I focused on that,” she said.

The standout moment for Prema in India colours came against Pakistan in the Asia Cup group stage, where she took 3-9 in Dubai. “That experience was very special for me because everyone wants to play international cricket. That too, if you perform so well against Pakistan, as playing against Pakistan is always a big occasion. So, there is and was pressure.

“But I believe that it was a good pressure and positive pressure for me as that was energising me every time – during every ball, every over, during fielding or bowling. I had a simple plan to hit good length and line and just trust your stock ball. So, I did that and because of that, I got three wickets. I felt good that I was able to contribute to the team’s victory,” she said.

Her camaraderie with left-arm spinner N Sree Charani also made for a delightful watch. “Cherry, obviously, is the number one T20 bowler in the world. I have a good bond with her and whatever happens, the ups and downs, we share it with each other. Whether on field, or off field, whether it’s bowling, or doing some comedy things, pulling each other’s leg, and making fun of each other - I have a good bond with her.”

Prema traces her current good form to being a regular in the India A team, including winning the Rising Stars Women’s Asia Cup earlier this year in Thailand. The India ‘A’ coaches mapped Prema’s strong and weak zones across batting, bowling and fielding. The chase of 363 in the 50-over series decider against Australia A in Mohali, she said, was crazy.

“India A was a very big turning point for me. From there, I got the confidence that I can play at a higher level as well. I can change my mindset and analyse the situation. I can execute my plan B or plan C immediately. Obviously, from there, I got to know what areas I should improve in. After that, I worked harder and believed more in myself.”

Prema was part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s title-winning sides in the 2025 and 2026 WPL, with three wickets in six games, and has been retained for 2027. Playing in front of such big crowds, she said, was an education in itself.

“It feels good. First of all, thanks to RCB for retaining me. My role will be the same as what I am doing here and in the Indian team. I will have the same role in RCB if I get a chance to be in the playing eleven and how much I can contribute to the team.”

“I have learnt a lot from being in RCB. I have gained confidence, especially how to handle various situations because, coming from domestic cricket and playing for RCB is such a big jump. Like, it’s a big franchise and it has such a big fan base.

“So, I have also experienced that aspect. I have also learnt how to handle that pressure. I have also shared the dressing room with many experienced players and got to know about their hard work, discipline and pressure handling skills. The environment there is very positive and everyone supports each other.”

Back home, her record 14-ball fifty came as a surprise. “Yes, they are feeling proud. It’s a bit shocking for them as I am an all-rounder and kahi na kahi achanak se hi hua hai (they think that this has happened all of a sudden). They also got to know about it all of a sudden, just like how I found out. They were shocked, but were proud of me at the same time.”

“At times, they do say, ‘Sarkari job lelo karke (Take up a government job)’. But it’s okay – that’s not important for me right now. Cricket is important to me. But overall, the family mahaul (atmosphere) is very good.”

Prema also credited the women’s Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) for the exposure and chance to play in televised games. “It’s very important because as far as I know, I got noticed from there by many people through the opportunities I got in the state T20 league. It gave me a good platform to show my talent and get noticed.

“First of all, I would like to thank the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand for the women’s UPL. Playing in the league helped me understand my game better and prepare me for the bigger opportunities. The young players coming from this league are very good and get to show their talent and be noticed.”

Former Uttarakhand coach Anagha Deshpande was another big influence on Prema. “Anagha mam was with us for a long time. She had been very supportive and calm throughout the games. She helped a lot of players, whether it is on the field or off the field, as well as emotionally.

“Actually, she did a lot of work on us. She helped us a lot in how we can grow in various ways. Like, the more we talk, the more we will know about our game. The more we learn and tell each other about knowing and understanding our game and improving as players, she made us understand that.”

As for the future matches, Prema signed off by saying her approach will stay the same. “The confidence I have gained throughout the cricketing journey will help me in the future. It will give me a lot of confidence. My plan for the future will be the same - I will be staying in the present and focus on one thing at a time and give my best for the team.”

--IANS

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