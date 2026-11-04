Mutual trust among nations, wise use of technology will decide Indo-Pacific's future: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday asserted that the future of the Indo-Pacific region will not be determined solely by technology, but by how "wisely" nations use it and the level of "trust" they build in each other.

Addressing a special session of the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD)-2026, Rajnath Singh noted that oceans have never been distant or unfamiliar to India.

"For centuries, Indian sailors have traversed these maritime routes, carrying not only goods but also knowledge, culture, and human connections. This is one of the key reasons why India has consistently contributed responsibly to a free, open, and rules-based international order," he said while adding that India's maritime responsibilities extend beyond its national coastline, and the country remains committed to supporting an open, inclusive, and rules-based maritime system.

According to the Defence Minister, the global maritime security environment is currently under strain due to "deliberate disruptions" to trade.

"Freedom of navigation along sea routes is being openly challenged, and narrow maritime passages are increasingly being used as strategic tools. This growing instability at sea poses a serious challenge to the broader international order," he said.

Moreover, he stressed that the answer to every disruption cannot be a retreat from globalisation, nor should there be attempts to close maritime spaces that have played a crucial role in advancing human progress.

"Instead, the goal should be to make interdependence more secure through diversified supply chains."

Rajnath Singh further said that as India advances toward becoming a developed nation by 2047, the maritime sector will play a key role in national transformation. "India's ambitions go beyond expanding trade or strengthening naval capabilities; the country seeks to develop a comprehensive maritime ecosystem," he added.

Noting that human capabilities are undergoing remarkable change, he highlighted that Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the way data is analysed.

"Autonomous systems are expanding possibilities in surveillance and operations. Advanced sensors are enhancing ocean-monitoring capabilities. Progress in materials science, biotechnology, and data analytics is opening new avenues for research and application. These developments will have far-reaching implications for maritime security and economic activity," the Defence Minister said.

However, he stated that technology alone cannot provide all the answers.

"The future of the Indo-Pacific will also depend on how wisely countries use technology and how much trust they build through cooperation," Rajnath Singh said while stressing that the world is at a critical juncture where aspirations for collaboration must be quickly translated into joint technological and operational efforts.

He cautioned that technology should not become another source of inequality among nations.

"The Indo-Pacific region includes countries with significant differences in technological and economic capabilities. While some nations possess advanced research facilities, others are still developing the institutional and human-resource capacities needed to participate fully in this transformation. If the benefits of technological progress remain limited to a few countries, the region will not be able to achieve the collective resilience it requires," he stated.

Recalling that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) in 2019, Rajnath Singh mentioned that the initiative provides a practical framework for advancing maritime cooperation across seven interconnected areas.

"The Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue contributes to this broader effort by bringing together stakeholders and communities from different sectors to discuss specific challenges and explore practical solutions. This connection between national priorities, regional cooperation, and tangible outcomes is crucial," he said.

He added that India's 'Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047' offers a comprehensive roadmap for this transformation and places strong emphasis on technology, innovation, research, education, and skill development.

Rajnath Singh concluded by saying that for India, contributing to a peaceful, secure, and prosperous maritime region through cooperation, strong partnerships, and collective efforts in the Indo-Pacific remains a key priority.

--IANS

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