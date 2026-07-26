Mothers kept waiting; some children only saw their fathers in pictures: Rajnath Singh on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Drass, July 26 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute on Sunday to the brave soldiers of the 1999 Kargil War, commemorating Kargil Vijay Diwas, reflecting how the enemy underestimated the bravery and determination of the Indian Army.

Addressing the gathering at Kargil War Memorial in Drass, Singh said, "The Tricolour that flutters so proudly atop the Kargil War Memorial comes at a tremendous cost to its honour, pride, and glory. Exactly 27 years ago from today, in this very July of 1999, a cowardly and insidious attack was launched on our motherland."

"Pakistan, through its infiltrating army intruders, resorted to deceit and trickery to seize our peaks. These were the peaks that lay vacant in winter, and the enemy took advantage of that very interregnum. But the enemy failed to gauge the heights of our Army's valour and resolve. Our soldiers not only scaled the mountain heights but also transcended every definition of human limits," he added.

He said that the Kargil War was not only a military and strategic win for India but also a "testament of valour of the Indian Armed Forces" presented before the entire world.

"The bravery and courage of the Indian soldiers during the Kargil War created a history that is a matter of pride for every Indian today," Singh said.

Singh said that the worth of the Kargil War victory was paid for by more than 500 of "brave sons" who laid down their invaluable lives.

"When the mortal remains of those bravehearts reached their homes wrapped in Tricolour, no one can forget the mixed emotions during that time. Some newly weds who lost their 'Sindoor', some mothers who lost their eyesight waiting for their son, some children who had only seen their fathers in pictures. The ages of those valiant heroes were 22, 24, and 26 years. Their entire lives lay ahead of them, thousands of dreams shimmered in their eyes, but when the nation called, they dedicated all their dreams, their entire future, to this country without the slightest hesitation," he said.

The Defence Minister, paying homage to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the war, said, "Even today, when our mothers narrate stories of bravery to their children, their tales inevitably mention Captain Manoj Pandey, Captain Vikram Batra, and countless other such heroes. We have preserved these heroes as our heritage, and generations yet unborn will continue to draw inspiration from their valour."

The two-day Kargil Vijay Diwas programme commenced on Saturday at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, where the nation will pay homage to the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1999 Kargil War.

The annual event is attended by senior military commanders, veterans, families of martyrs, civil dignitaries, and government representatives. It commemorates India's historic victory in the Kargil conflict while honouring the courage, sacrifice, and valour of the armed forces.

--IANS

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