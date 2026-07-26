Saanvie Tallwar breaks silence on her alleged abuse claims against Karan Kundrra

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Television actress Saanvie Tallwar has addressed her alleged abuse claims against Karan Kundrra.

Saanvie had claimed that Karan, who worked with her in the show “Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum,” allegedly took advantage of her during the course of their collaboration. Speaking exclusively to IANS, the ‘Chandra Nandini actress reflected on a phase in her career when she made headlines due to a personal controversy and shared the lessons she learned from the experience.

“I have learned that I should speak when I genuinely feel ready to do so. Earlier, I chose to speak only to those whom I felt it was important to talk to. As stories pass from one person to another, they often get distorted. Today, I am comfortable speaking openly because it is my choice. I do not worry about what people think. If I believe something is right, I should speak about it,” shared Saanvie.

When asked why she chose to speak about the issue much later and what message she would like to share with women who hesitate to speak up, Tallwar said that everyone should speak only when they feel ready and comfortable doing so.

The actress mentioned, “I want to tell every woman that if something wrong has happened to you and you were unable to speak about it earlier, it is never too late. Come forward when you feel ready. If you never speak about your experiences, people will never know the truth.”

For the unversed, Saanvie alleged that Karan had kissed her without her consent and also slapped her while they were working together on the television show “Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum.” She further claimed that producer Ekta Kapoor intervened to address the situation and that changes were made to the show’s direction team following the issue.

--IANS

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