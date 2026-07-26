Anu Malik recalls how Shah Rukh Khan’s expressions took his song ‘Dil Ki Tanhai Ko’ to a whole new level

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Veteran music composer Anu Malik revisited memories of his iconic song “Dil Ki Tanhai Ko” and praised Shah Rukh Khan for adding a special touch to the track with his powerful expressions.

Taking to Instagram, Anu, on Sunday, shared a heartfelt note celebrating the timeless appeal of the song, which completed 30 years. Sharing a video featuring Shah Rukh Khan from the track, he wrote, “Dil ki tanhai ko awaaz bana lete hain…” Shah Rukh, your expressions took my song to a completely different level. Shah Rukh.... kal bhi, aaj bhi, aur kal bhi… forever timeless!.”

“30 years later, and the magic is still going strong. Mahesh Bhatt always had a way of tapping into my innermost emotions and bringing them to life through music. And Sanu Da… What a voice, what a journey, what beautiful memories! Some songs don’t just stay in your playlist...they stay in your heart forever.”

The popular song is from the 1996 film “Chaahat.” It was sung by Kumar Sanu and composed by Anu Malik. The 1996 Hindi romantic action thriller, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, also featured Pooja Bhatt, Naseeruddin Shah, Ramya Krishnan, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. In October 2013, Shah Rukh Khan acquired the rights to the film under his production banner, Red Chillies Entertainment. The film was later remade in Odia as “Prem Rogi” in 2009.

In the film, Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Roop Singh Rathod, while Pooja Bhatt portrayed Nurse Pooja Singh Rathod, Roop’s love interest and wife.

Anu Malik composed several memorable soundtracks for Shah Rukh Khan’s films, including “Baazigar” (1993), “Baadshah” (1999), “Asoka” (2001), and “Main Hoon Na” (2004). His musical collaborations with the superstar produced some timeless chartbusters such as “Baazigar O Baazigar,” “Tumse Milke Dil Ka,” and “Chalte Chalte.”

--IANS

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