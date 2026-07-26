'I had an option to score a ton, but team was the priority': Ishan

Harare, July 26 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan said that he had an option to score a century during his blistering 81 off 44 balls against Zimbabwe, but insisted that accelerating India’s innings was more important than chasing a personal milestone.

Kishan smashed nine fours and two sixes to lay the platform for India’s imposing 219/5 before the visitors bowled Zimbabwe out for 129 to register a commanding 90-run victory in the second T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday. The win also gave India an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Despite falling just 19 runs short of what would have been his second T20I century, Kishan said he never considered slowing down to reach the landmark.

“To be very honest, I did not have that in mind to, you know, go ahead and get 100. I was just trying to smack every ball. I had an option of just, you know, being a little slow about it and scoring my 100. But, you know, it’s always about team, keeping your team first,” Kishan said in a video released by the BCCI.

Kishan also credited vice-captain Tilak Varma, whose unbeaten 60 off just 29 deliveries ensured India maintained the scoring rate through the closing overs. The pair added 94 runs for the fourth wicket to put the game beyond Zimbabwe’s reach.

“It was very important when he came in, you know, he did not take much time. He started playing his shots, so that gave me also very much confidence. I just felt, you know, we are again building a partnership,” he said.

Reflecting on their stand, Kishan said clear communication helped the duo adapt to a surface that was not as straightforward as the final score suggested.

“We were just playing good shots. We were communicating in a very good manner in the middle because the wicket was not that easy, to be very honest. It was just keeping up and down a bit. Credit goes to him as well for keeping the momentum going and understanding what the team goal is. So, end of the day, it went our way, and we have got a good total,” he added.

Kishan also reserved special praise for the Indian supporters in Harare, thanking them for creating a home-like atmosphere throughout the series.

“It’s just a lovely thing. It’s hard to get into words when you come to Zimbabwe. They come here, they support us, they watch all the games, and it’s just incredible. And I feel when they’re already here, why not just go and give them a picture if that’s what they want. I mean, there was a lot of support today. We enjoyed every bit of it and thank you to every one of them,” he said.

After Kishan's heroics with the bat, India’s bowling attack then completed the job in emphatic fashion, with Abhishek Sharma claiming 3-17 as Zimbabwe were bundled out for 129 to seal the series with one match still to play.

--IANS

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