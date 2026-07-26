India designing chips, Pakistan busy with terror: Rajnath Singh

Drass, July 26 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday drew a sharp contrast between the trajectories of India and Pakistan, asserting that while India is moving rapidly towards innovation, technological advancement and development, Pakistan has made terrorism an integral part of its state policy.

Speaking at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass during the commemoration of the Kargil War, Singh said nearly 27 years after the conflict, the two neighbouring nations have taken completely different paths. He stated that Pakistan's establishment continues to nurture terrorism, while India remains focused on growth and progress.

Addressing the gathering, Singh said, "Pakistan has now made terrorism a part of its government policy. The distinction between the military and militants there has been erased. The Army there not only provides protection to terrorist organisations but also works hand in hand with them. Therefore, during Operation Sindoor itself, we made it clear that India will no longer see terrorists and the governments that nurture them as separate."

The Defence Minister said the difference between the priorities of the two countries has become more pronounced over the years, with India investing in innovation and development while Pakistan remains engaged in activities linked to cross-border terrorism.

"Today, while India seeks new avenues for innovation, Pakistan seeks new routes for infiltration. India is designing chips, whereas Pakistan is busy designing terror. India is building a start-up ecosystem, while Pakistan is constructing a terror ecosystem. While India is manufacturing semiconductors, Pakistan is producing suicide bombers. India is gaining recognition for space missions, whereas Pakistan is conducting proxy missions. India is launching satellites into space, while Pakistan remains engaged in sending terrorists across the borders," Singh said.

Continuing the comparison, he said India has emerged as a global technology and digital leader, while Pakistan continues to rely on networks that support extremism and terror activities.

"India is providing software to the world, while Pakistan is exporting sleeper cells. India is building data centres, whereas Pakistan is establishing centres of radicalisation. India is connecting the world through UPI, while Pakistan is linking terrorism with 'hawala' networks. In short, our paths are vastly different. Given this, if Pakistan attempts to obstruct our path to prosperity with its nefarious designs, our brave armed forces stand fully prepared to deliver a befitting response," he added.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, Singh said the Indian Armed Forces had delivered a decisive response to terrorists as well as those backing them, sending a message that acts of terrorism against India would invite a strong retaliation.

Speaking about the military operation, he said the Armed Forces had taught terrorists and their supporters "a lesson they will never forget for the rest of their lives."

"Operation Sindoor has made it clear what fate awaits those who dream of intimidating India through terrorism. India possesses the capability to respond to any misadventure by Pakistan with a severity far beyond their imagination; from this platform, I wish to send a clear message: this is the fate that awaits any nefarious move directed against India's sovereignty," he further stated.

Reiterating the government's position on engagement with Pakistan, the Defence Minister ruled out any broad-based dialogue with the neighbouring country. He maintained that if discussions were ever to take place, they would be confined to the issue of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"There will be no talks with Pakistan. If talks do take place, they will focus solely on PoK, an integral part of India that Pakistan has illegally occupied," Singh said.

--IANS

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