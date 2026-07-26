'Zimbabwe series win comes as a relief after recent setbacks': Tilak Varma

Harare, July 26 (IANS) Vice-captain Tilak Varma admitted India’s T20I series victory over Zimbabwe came as a welcome relief after disappointing results in their previous two series against Ireland and England, saying the comprehensive performances at the Harare Sports Club reflected the team’s intent to bounce back strongly.

India sealed an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series with a commanding 90-run win in the second T20I on Saturday. Tilak played a key role in the triumph, remaining unbeaten on 60 off 29 balls before returning impressive figures of 1-9 with the ball.

“It’s quite a bit of a relief for us. If you see, the last two series didn’t go our way. But especially the way we have played the last two games was really good,” Tilak said in a video released by BCCI on X.

Coming to the crease after skipper Shreyas Iyer’s dismissal, Tilak shared a crucial 94-run partnership with Ishan Kishan, who top-scored with a blistering 81 off 44 deliveries. The left-hander said Kishan’s aggressive approach gave him the confidence to continue attacking.

“I just held my shape, and I was backing myself. I got those few good boundaries, and from there I just kept going. First of all, I want to just say about Ishan. The way he played was tremendous to watch. Right from the first ball, he showed that intent and from there, it was important to carry on,” he said.

Tilak also highlighted the value of skipper Shreyas Iyer’s 25-run contribution, saying it helped lay the foundation before he and Kishan accelerated in the latter half of the innings.

“Small cameo from Iyer was also important for the team. From there, I just wanted to maintain that momentum throughout the overs. That’s what I was discussing with Ishan, that I would look for good shots down the ground,” he added.

Apart from his batting exploits, Tilak made an impact with the ball by dismissing Ryan Burl and conceding just nine runs in his two overs. The 23-year-old said he has been working hard on his bowling to become a more complete all-round option for the side.

“Honestly, I didn’t expect that he’ll go right from the first ball. The thing is, I’m working really hard on my bowling. If you give two overs or three overs for the team, it really helps. That’s what’s in my mind right now. Going forward, my aim is to give the team at least two or three overs because it really helps the combination,” he said.

India completed the victory by bowling Zimbabwe out for 129, with Abhishek Sharma starring with figures of 3-17 as the visitors wrapped up the series with one game remaining.

--IANS

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