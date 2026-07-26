Nivetha Pethuraj: Why does Kashi keep calling me? What are you trying to teach me, Mahadev?

Chennai, July 26 (IANS) Actress Nivetha Pethuraj on Sunday penned a heartfelt post about her visit to Kashi, saying some places weren't just destinations and that they were conversations with the Divine that continued long after one had left.

Taking to her Instagram page to post a video of her at Kashi, she wrote, "Every time I sit by the Manikarnika Ghat and watch Maa Ganga flow, I leave with more questions than answers. She has witnessed centuries pass, yet she keeps flowing. Never clinging, never resisting. Is that what she’s trying to teach me?"

She went on to wonder, "How blessed am I to have offered Gangajal to Shri Kashi Vishwanath, to have performed a Rudri Path Pooja on Mahashivratri, and to witness Kala Bhairava during the sacred Nishita Kaal Puja. Even now, it feels as though Bhairava keeps sending people, opening doors, gently bringing me back to His temple whenever it’s time. Sometimes I wonder… why does Kashi keep calling me? What are You trying to teach me, Mahadev?"

She concluded the post saying, "Perhaps some places aren’t just destinations. They’re conversations with the Divine that continue long after you’ve left.

#varanasi #banaras."

The well known Tamil actress Nivetha Pethuraj had come in for praise for her performance in legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao's recently released Telugu film 'Sing Geetham'.

The actress had hit the headlines last month when she disclosed how she had contemplated quitting films in 2023.

Participating in a Thanksgiving meet organised by the makers of the Telugu film 'Sing Geetham', Nivetha Pethuraj had said, "In 2023, I decided to quit cinema. And I realised life takes you in all the wrong decisions and wrong paths just so you can land in a Singeetham Srinivas Rao's golden blockbuster."

Thanking producer Nag Ashwin for bringing her "back to life, basically", the actress had said, "If it wasn't for Nag, I wouldn't be here. I would have just been in some Himalayas or something, just meditating. I wanted to choose a different life, but I'm back at it again. With a great bang, I believe. So, thank you so much."

--IANS

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