'It means the world, as this is my last year as a junior': Anahat on World Junior squash title

Ontario, July 26 (IANS) After becoming India’s first World Junior squash champion, Anahat Singh said it feels like she is still dreaming, adding that this title means the world to her, as this was her last year in the junior circuit.

Anahat, a former quarter-finalist and semi-finalist in previous events, enjoyed an impressive run throughout the tournament, recording a string of victories to become the first Indian to reach the World Junior final since Joshna Chinappa in 2005.

"I still feel like I'm dreaming," Anahat said after her win. "I've been losing in the semis and quarters over the last four years. I've always said, if anyone's asked, 'This tournament’s a curse,' and I've never been able to play well in the event," said Anahat.

'This is my last year (as a junior) and my only chance to win it. It means the world. So, I knew if I’m stressed, I play terribly, so I just came out on court and hit my lines well… I wanted to enjoy every moment of getting to play in a world championship final," she added.

World No. 20 Indian, a bronze medal-winning semifinalist last year, beat Egypt’s second seed Ruqayya Salem 11-3, 11-7, 11-9 in the women’s final.

Cyrus Poncha, secretary-general of the Squash Rackets Federation of India, called Anahat's triumph a dream come true moment for Indian squash.

“It’s a historic moment for Indian squash. Anahat has the potential to reach great heights," said Poncha. “(The late) Mr N Ramachandran, SRFI patron and visionary of Indian Squash Academy, always said it was his dream that India produce a world champion in individual events,” Poncha continued.

“We achieved it in doubles, but to replicate that success in singles, it is really a dream come true. A lot of hard work and effort by Anahat, of course, but we've had the entire nation behind her and her successes over the last few years," he added.

--IANS

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