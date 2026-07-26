July 26, 2026 1:35 PM हिंदी

Very proud of India's youth power: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

Very proud of India's youth power: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the achievements of youngsters across various fields, including the space sector, adding that he is "very proud of the youth power of the country".

Addressing the 136th episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "Last Sunday's successful launch of Vikram-1 has filled the hearts of every Indian with pride. We all witnessed a historic moment in the Indian space sector. This is the first rocket development by the private sector of Viksit Bharat."

"Our young innovators achieved what once was unimaginable. They showed extraordinary skill, passion and patience. For a long time, our space sector remained closed for the private sector. Many youngsters who were interested in this sector were not able to get the opportunity to showcase their talent. Keeping the interests of our youth in mind, we opened the space sector for the private sector. Today, the world is watching its result," he added.

The Prime Minister highlighted how "our young friends" are making India proud in the field of science.

"Science Olympiads are among the most significant competitions of the world. A large number of students participate in this. Olympiads for physics, chemistry, biology and mathematics were held this month. In these competitions, the Indian contingent delivered outstanding performance. All our five students won gold medals in the Physics Olympiad, and India secured the first rank," he said.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted that over the past decade, Indian students have consistently excelled in the Physics Olympiad, winning either gold or silver medals. He also noted that in the Chemistry Olympiad, all participating students received a gold medal.

"This has been the best performance so far," he stated.

In the Biology Olympiad, the Prime Minister mentioned that students from India also won medals, including a gold medal. Furthermore, in the Mathematics Olympiad, he said that Indian students achieved impressive results, securing two gold medals and four silver medals.

"I am very proud of the youth power of the country," he added.

He expressed confidence that more and more youth will show their interest in Olympiads and hackathons and make India proud.

--IANS

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