July 26, 2026 11:44 AM हिंदी

Parvathy Thiruvothu-starrer Pradhama Dhrishtya Kuttakkar's first look motion poster released

Parvathy Thiruvothu-starrer Pradhama Dhrishtya Kuttakkar's first look motion poster released (Photo Credit: Parvathy Thiruvothu/Instagram)

Chennai, July 26 (IANS) The makers of director Shahad's eagerly awaited Malayalam investigative thriller, 'Pradhama Dhrishtya Kuttakkar', featuring actress Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead, have now released the first look motion poster of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Releasing the first look motion poster of the film using the film's official handle on Instagram, the makers of the film, 11 Icons Film Productions, wrote,"The FIR is filed. The charge sheet will get you soon! Unveiling the First Look Motion Poster of @pradhamadhrishtyakuttakkar. In CINEMAS in September 2026."

The first look motion poster shows four cops --two male and two female-- seated next to each other, with an anxious and a worried look on their faces. Parvathy is seen as one of the four cops.

Sources in the industry claim that Parvathy plays the role of a woman, who gets a posting in the police department after the demise of her husband who was a cop. The film is now slated to hit screens worldwide on September 11.

Apart from Parvathy, the film will also feature actors Mathew Thomas, Unnimaya Prasad, Vijaya Raghavan, Sidharth Bharathan and Azees Nedumangad in pivotal roles.

Directed by Shahad, best known for having directed the family drama 'Prakashan Parakkatte', the film's story has been written by P S Subramanian and Vijesh Thottingal. Sources say the shooting for the film had taken place at a number of locations including Kottayam, Changanassery, and Kuttanad.

The film boasts of an equally impressive technical team.

Produced by Arjun Selva, the film has music by Mujeeb Majeed and cinematography by Ruby Varghese Raj. Editing for the film has been handled by Chaman Chakko. Costumes in the film have been designed by Sameera Saneesh while the stunts have been choreographed by Action Sandhosh, Kalai Kingson and Vicky Master. Sound design for the film is by Jayadevan Chakkadath and production design is by Makesh Mohanan.

--IANS

mkr/

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