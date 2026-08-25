MoS Margherita arrives in Vietnam on first leg of three-nation visit

Hanoi, Aug 25 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, on Tuesday arrived in Hanoi, Vietnam, to further advance the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

“Arrived in Hanoi, Vietnam. Looking forward to productive engagements during this visit that will further advance our Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” MoS Margherita stated on X.

MoS Margherita is on an official visit to Vietnam, Laos and Palau from August 26 to September 2.

During his visit to Vietnam from August 26-27, Margherita will meet the Vietnamese government's senior leadership and review progress in the bilateral relationship that was elevated to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during President To Lam's recent visit to India. He will also interact with key stakeholders and the Indian community.

After concluding his engagements in Vietnam, MoS Margherita will be on an official visit to Laos from August 28-29, according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"The visit is in the context of commemoration of 70 years of India-Lao PDR diplomatic relations. He is to exchange views on advancing our close and historic ties and strong development partnership with the Lao PDR," the MEA said in a statement.

During his visit, Margherita will review progress in India-Laos cooperation projects, including those to preserve shared heritage and meet members of the Indian community.

"India and Mekong region countries share deep civilisational and cultural linkages. Vietnam and Lao PDR are key partners in India’s Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision. The visit will also underline India’s strong commitment to ASEAN unity and centrality and strengthen the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," the MEA said in a statement.

MoS Margherita will be on a visit to Palau on September 1-2 to attend the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Leaders' Meeting with Dialogue Partners, being held as part of the 55th Pacific Islands Forum and related meetings.

During his visit, he will hold high-level bilateral engagements with Palau leadership. The MEA noted that MoS Margherita's visit to Palau will provide an opportunity for India to engage with the delegations of PIF member states, as well as with other Dialogue Partners on the sidelines of the PIF meetings.

–IANS

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