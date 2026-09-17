September 17, 2026 12:04 PM हिंदी

Canada's been terrible partner; will put very tariffs on Europe: Trump amid trade deal row

Canada's been terrible partner; will put very tariffs on Europe: Trump amid trade deal row

Washington, Sept 17 (IANS) US President Donald Trump threatened heavy tariffs or restrictions on trade with Europe if a potential Canada–European Union arrangement was directed against American interests, while expressing hope that the war with Iran was nearing its end.

Speaking to reporters at Charlotte airport in North Carolina on September 16, Trump made his trade warning conditional on what he considered the intention behind any such arrangement.

Asked about Canada potentially becoming an associate member of the European Union, he criticised the country as a trading partner and said he did not see that prospect materialising.

"Canada's been a terrible trade partner. No, I don't see that. If they do that, if I think it's at all a hostile act, I will put very serious tariffs or stop trading with Europe on many things."

Trump did not announce a new tariff, specify which European goods could face restrictions or give a timetable for action. His remarks described a possible response to an arrangement raised in a reporter's question.

He said his reaction would depend on whether Europe acted with good or bad intentions. He did not explain what would determine that judgement.

"So, if they do that, if Europe does that, with a bad intention -- if it's a good intention, that's fine -- if it's bad intention we'll put very heavy tariffs on Europe, which is a possibility."

Trump also defended his approach to trade deficits during the airport exchange. He argued that ending trade with a country with which the United States ran a deficit would eliminate that shortfall.

He did not outline how such a step would affect American businesses or consumers. Nor did he identify a specific trading relationship he intended to terminate.

Turning to Iran, Trump said Tehran wanted an agreement and voiced hope that the conflict was approaching its conclusion. He offered no timetable or terms for a possible settlement.

"Hopefully we're towards the end of the war. They want to make a deal, and we'll see how that works out. They're very much wanting to make -- Iran is very much wanting to make a deal."

--IANS

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