Director Gowtam Tinnanuri on M S Subbulakshmi's biopic: We want to capture the human side of M.S. Amma's life in this film!

Chennai, Sep 17 (IANS) Director Gowtam Tinnanuri, who is to direct the eagerly awaited 'MS - A Legacy on Screen', the biopic of legendary Carnatic singer and Bharat Ratna Awardee M S Subbulakshmi, has now said that they would want to capture the human side of the iconic singer's life in the film.

Speaking at the film's launch event which was held at the Music Academy here on Wednesday evening, director Gowtam Tinnanuri disclosed that his entire team had been researching on the great singer for the last one year.

He said, "For the last one year, our entire team was constantly living with one name, M.S. Subbulakshmi Amma. When we started our work, we first thought we were working on a picture in which we had to show India's greatest musician ever produced. But after getting into the story, we slowly realised that it was not simply about a great musician. It's about an extraordinary life."

He went on to add, "When you see M.S. Amma's life, the Bharat Ratna, the great stages, the great concert halls -- all these are just parts of her life. But behind all these, there is a human being, there is a daughter, there is an artiste, there is a woman who dreamed, who saw success, who saw failure, who did a lot of sacrifice. We want to capture that human side of M.S. Amma's life in this film."

The director said, "I am so glad there are lot of youngsters who have come here. We live in a very fast-paced world. Fame comes overnight and probably success is measured by the number of likes, shares and subscribers that one gets. On the other hand, when you see M.S. Amma, her greatness was built over a lifetime through sheer discipline and patience. And I think that's a very good and very powerful message what we can take to the next generation."

Gowtam Tinnanuri also sought to reassure the fans of the great singer that the team looking to make the biopic understood the great responsibility they had.

"From the entire team, I would like to say one thing. We truly understand the magnitude of this story. And whatever the frame we create or whatever the script we write, everything comes from the deep respect and love for M.S. Amma. We are grateful. I am talking on behalf of the entire team. We are grateful and we really thank God for giving us this opportunity to spend this part of our lives with the story of M.S. Amma," he reassured.

For the unaware, actress Rashmika Mandanna is to play the role of legendary carnatic singer and Bharat Ratna Awardee M S Subbulakshmi in her biopic, which was officially launched on the occasion of her 110th birth anniversary celebrations.

The film, which is to be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, will have music by one of the top music directors in the country, Anirudh Ravichander.

Along with Geetha Arts, the film is to be produced by Rockline Entertainment and Bunny Vas Works.

--IANS

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