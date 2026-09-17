September 17, 2026 12:02 PM हिंदी

Mukesh Rishi thanks PM Modi for ‘so many gifts’ to the nation on leader’s birthday

Mukesh Rishi thanks PM Modi for ‘so many gifts’ to the nation on leader’s birthday

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Actor Mukesh Rishi has wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday and went on to thank him for gifting initiatives such as Vande Bharat trains, hospitals, highways, airports and various schemes for citizens.

Mukesh said that he is very happy on the occasion of the leader’s birthday.

“I am extremely happy that he has been working for so many years for the state and the country. As your birthday is coming up, I extend my heartfelt wishes to you."

"These good wishes are the gift I can give you, because you have been giving us so many gifts, whether it is new Vande Bharat trains, new hospitals, highways for the country, airports, and so many schemes,” Mukesh told IANS.

He went on to add: “These schemes are not just for one person; they are for all the citizens of the country.”

“For this, I would like to thank you very much. We would only say that you should always remain healthy, and we will always try to stand by you.”

“May the country also continue to stand with you so that, in the times to come, the country becomes even better, just as you envision it. Happy birthday to you, Modi ji. God bless you,” he added.

On the iconic leader’s birthday, BJP will launch 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' to mark PM Modi's 25 years of public service.

September 17 marks PM Modi's birthday, while October will mark the completion of 25 years of his public service.

Earlier on September 9, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, announced that PM Modi will complete 25 years of public service on October 7, and to mark this occasion, the BJP will conduct a special month-long campaign, 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'.

The BJP's nationwide campaign is expected to include a range of public outreach and service-oriented programmes during the month.

--IANS

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