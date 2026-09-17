September 17, 2026 11:59 AM हिंदी

Brighton knock Man Utd out of the Carabao Cup; Villa, Everton, Fleetwood progress to Rd-4

Brighton knock Man Utd out of the Carabao Cup; Villa, Everton, Fleetwood progress to Rd-4

London, Sep 17 (IANS) Manchester United were knocked out of the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford as they fought back from two goals down to reach the fourth round, while Aston Villa, Everton and League Two's Fleetwood Town all progressed to the next round.

London, Sep 17 (IANS) Manchester United were knocked out of the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford as they fought back from two goals down to reach the fourth round, while Aston Villa, Everton and League Two's Fleetwood Town all progressed to the next round.

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