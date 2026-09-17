September 17, 2026 12:03 PM हिंदी

Rajkumar Santoshi to PM Modi on birthday: May he continue to lead us

Rajkumar Santoshi to PM Modi on birthday: May he continue to lead us

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi extended his birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praying for his long, healthy life and hoping he continues to lead the country as he has so far.

Talking about the iconic leader to IANS, the filmmaker also wished that PM Modi lives for more than 100 years and continues serving the nation.

Santoshi told IANS: “I would like to wish him many, many happy returns of the day to our most beloved Prime Minister, Modi Ji. He is doing a lot of service to the country. I want to pray from the bottom of my heart that he lives a long and healthy life.”

He added: “May he continue to lead us in the same way he has guided us till now... More than 100 years, he should live strong, healthy, and serve the nation the way he has served till now.”

On the iconic leader’s birthday, BJP will launch 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' to mark PM Modi's 25 years of public service.

September 17 marks PM Modi's birthday, while October will mark the completion of 25 years of his public service.

Earlier on September 9, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, announced that PM Modi will complete 25 years of public service on October 7, and to mark this occasion, the BJP will conduct a special month-long campaign, 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'.

The BJP's nationwide campaign is expected to include a range of public outreach and service-oriented programmes during the month.

Santoshi made his directorial debut with the action drama Ghayal in 1990, starring Sunny Deol, Meenakshi Sheshadri and Amrish Puri. The film emerged as a blockbuster and critical success, making Santoshi a household name in the industry.

--IANS

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