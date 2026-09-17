September 17, 2026 12:03 PM हिंदी

Shilpa Shetty wears 100-year-old heritage jhumkas for Lalbaug Ganpati darshan with Shamita Shetty

Shilpa Shetty wears 100-year-old heritage jhumkas for Lalbaug Ganpati darshan with Shamita Shetty

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai on Wednesday along with her sister Shamita Shetty and friends to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha during the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations.

The actress caught attention with her traditional festive look, especially her statement jhumkas, which she was heard describing as 100 years old.

In a video from the visit, Shilpa can be seen dressed in an elegant saree, paired with a sleeveless, high-neck maroon blouse. The actress completed the look with traditional jewellery, including the vintage jhumkas, bangles and rings, while keeping her hair neatly styled.

Shamita accompanied her sister in a royal blue ethnic ensemble.

The sisters were seen making their way through the crowded Lalbaugcha Raja pandal and offering their prayers. Shilpa was also heard requesting the authorities for some time to speak to the Mushak, Lord Ganesha’s vahana or mouse, as part of a popular devotional tradition.

In the video, Shilpa can be heard saying that she wanted to say something in Mushak’s ear. The tradition involves devotees whispering their wishes or prayers into Mushak’s ear with the belief that the divine vehicle will convey their desires to Lord Ganesha.

The actress appeared keen to follow the ritual but was denied permission considering heavy wave of devotees who wanted to seek darshan of Lalbaug cha Raja.

For the uninitiated, Shilpa has been a regular participant in Mumbai’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and is known for celebrating the festival with her family.

The actress who welcomed Lord Ganpati for one and a half day at her home, was seen dancing her heart out during the visarjan on Tuesday.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Namrata Shirodkar gives glimpse of in-house Ganpati Visarjan with daughter Sitara and son Gautam

Namrata Shirodkar gives glimpse of in-house Ganpati Visarjan with daughter Sitara and son Gautam

CM Fadnavis welcomes Jarange Patil ending hunger strike, says 12 out of 13 demands accepted

CM Fadnavis welcomes Jarange Patil ending hunger strike, says 12 out of 13 demands accepted

Mammootty, Mahesh Babu greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on birthday (Photo: Khushbu Sundar/X)

Mammootty, Mahesh Babu greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on birthday

Your tireless dedication to the nation inspire us: Cricket Fraternity wishes PM Modi on 76th birthday

Your tireless dedication to the nation inspire us all: Cricket Fraternity wishes PM Modi on 76th birthday

Rasika Dugal talks about getting recognition after 2016

Rasika Dugal talks about getting recognition after 2016

Principal Scientific Adviser reviews framework to optimise waste management in cities

Principal Scientific Adviser reviews framework to optimise waste management in cities

Jenna Dewan gets emotional as kids watch her on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ for the first time

Jenna Dewan gets emotional as kids watch her on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ for the first time

‘From Vadnagar to global stage’: Gujarat leaders greet PM Modi on 76th birthday

‘From Vadnagar to global stage’: Gujarat leaders celebrate PM Modi's political journey

‘Lakhpati Didi’ scheme transforms rural women’s lives; beneficiaries credit PM Modi

'Lakhpati Didi scheme transformed lives of rural women': Beneficiaries credit PM Modi

PM Modi's 76th birthday: Top ministers laud reforms, development and growth

PM Modi's 76th birthday: Top ministers laud economic reforms, development and growth