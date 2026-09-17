Shilpa Shetty wears 100-year-old heritage jhumkas for Lalbaug Ganpati darshan with Shamita Shetty

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai on Wednesday along with her sister Shamita Shetty and friends to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha during the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations.

The actress caught attention with her traditional festive look, especially her statement jhumkas, which she was heard describing as 100 years old.

In a video from the visit, Shilpa can be seen dressed in an elegant saree, paired with a sleeveless, high-neck maroon blouse. The actress completed the look with traditional jewellery, including the vintage jhumkas, bangles and rings, while keeping her hair neatly styled.

Shamita accompanied her sister in a royal blue ethnic ensemble.

The sisters were seen making their way through the crowded Lalbaugcha Raja pandal and offering their prayers. Shilpa was also heard requesting the authorities for some time to speak to the Mushak, Lord Ganesha’s vahana or mouse, as part of a popular devotional tradition.

In the video, Shilpa can be heard saying that she wanted to say something in Mushak’s ear. The tradition involves devotees whispering their wishes or prayers into Mushak’s ear with the belief that the divine vehicle will convey their desires to Lord Ganesha.

The actress appeared keen to follow the ritual but was denied permission considering heavy wave of devotees who wanted to seek darshan of Lalbaug cha Raja.

For the uninitiated, Shilpa has been a regular participant in Mumbai’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and is known for celebrating the festival with her family.

The actress who welcomed Lord Ganpati for one and a half day at her home, was seen dancing her heart out during the visarjan on Tuesday.

–IANS

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