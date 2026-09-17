September 17, 2026 12:02 PM हिंदी

Oppn leaders extend birthday wishes to PM Modi; wish him good health, long life

Opposition leaders extend birthday wishes to PM Modi; wish him good health, long life

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Opposition leaders on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday and wished him good health and a long life.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi took to social media platform X and said, “Happy birthday to PM Narendra Modi ji. Wishing you good health and a long life.”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Best wishes to Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life.”

Congress MP Manish Tewari also extended birthday greetings and said, "Wishing Narendra Modi a very happy 76 th Birthday. God Bless."

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “Birthday wishes to the Prime Minister and best wishes for a healthy, active, and meaningful life.”

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati extended her greetings and said, “Heartfelt congratulations to the Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji on his 76th birthday today, and best wishes for a healthy life.”

NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar said, “Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi ji. Wishing you good health and a long life.”

Shiv Sena(UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “Wishing Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi a very happy birthday. I wish him good health and happiness always.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay also extended his greetings on the occasaion and said, “I extend my heartfelt birthday wishes to the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Thiru. Narendra Modi avargal, who leads with dedication towards building a strong India. I wholeheartedly wish you a long life filled with good health."

DMK chief and former Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin also wished the Prime Minister and said, “Warm birthday greetings to Hon’ble Prime Minister Thiru. Narendra Modi. Wishing him good health, happiness and a long life."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on Thursday. Led by PM Modi, the BJP has been in power at the Centre since 2014.

PM Modi is the country’s longest-serving non-Congress Prime Minister. He started his political career as a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and has been the face of the BJP’s victories in three consecutive general elections.

The BJP on Thursday began its special month-long campaign, titled ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, to mark the completion of 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public life and service.

While September 17 marks PM Modi’s birthday, October will mark the completion of 25 years of his public service.

Earlier, on September 9, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, announced that PM Modi would complete 25 years of public service on October 7. To mark the occasion, the BJP will conduct the special month-long campaign, ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’.

--IANS

jk/dpb

LATEST NEWS

Your tireless dedication to the nation inspire us: Cricket Fraternity wishes PM Modi on 76th birthday

Your tireless dedication to the nation inspire us all: Cricket Fraternity wishes PM Modi on 76th birthday

Rasika Dugal talks about getting recognition after 2016

Rasika Dugal talks about getting recognition after 2016

Principal Scientific Adviser reviews framework to optimise waste management in cities

Principal Scientific Adviser reviews framework to optimise waste management in cities

Jenna Dewan gets emotional as kids watch her on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ for the first time

Jenna Dewan gets emotional as kids watch her on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ for the first time

‘From Vadnagar to global stage’: Gujarat leaders greet PM Modi on 76th birthday

‘From Vadnagar to global stage’: Gujarat leaders celebrate PM Modi's political journey

‘Lakhpati Didi’ scheme transforms rural women’s lives; beneficiaries credit PM Modi

'Lakhpati Didi scheme transformed lives of rural women': Beneficiaries credit PM Modi

PM Modi's 76th birthday: Top ministers laud reforms, development and growth

PM Modi's 76th birthday: Top ministers laud economic reforms, development and growth

Anil Kapoor credits Sonam and Rhea for his success: It is a double bonus

Anil Kapoor credits Sonam and Rhea for his success: It is a double bonus

'Fabulous leader': Ganguly wishes PM Modi healthy, long life on his birthday

'Fabulous leader': Ganguly wishes PM Modi healthy, long life on his birthday

Varsha Usgaonkar hails PM Modi, Vindu Dara Singh says ‘he’s my life’ in b’day wishes

Varsha Usgaonkar hails PM Modi, Vindu Dara Singh says ‘he’s my life’ in b’day wishes