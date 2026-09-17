September 17, 2026 12:02 PM हिंदी

Levante-Athletic Bilbao La Liga match postponed after heavy rain in Valencia

Levante-Athletic Bilbao La Liga match postponed after heavy rain in Valencia

Valencia, Sep 17 (IANS) The La Liga match between Levante UD and Athletic Club has been suspended due to heavy rainfall and the condition of the pitch.

Adverse weather conditions and the state of the pitch have forced the postponement of the match scheduled to take place at the Ciutat de Valencia. LaLiga will announce the new date and kick-off time for the match shortly, once Levante UD and Athletic Club have reached an agreement.

"Levante UD deeply regrets any inconvenience this suspension may have caused to our season ticket holders and fans," the La Liga club said in a statement.

Starting at 9:15 PM (1:00 AM IST), the storm intensified significantly over the Orriols field area, flooding the pitch. Following the necessary checks carried out by LaLiga and the refereeing team, it has been determined that the pitch does not meet the necessary conditions for the match to go ahead, and it has therefore been decided to postpone the fixture.

Fans gradually left the stands in an orderly manner to take shelter in the lower areas of the stadium, where they waited for the rain to subside before leaving the premises safely.

After the suspension was confirmed, Levante UD's sporting director, Hector Rodas, appeared before the media in the mixed zone to detail what happened on the pitch and explain the factors that made playing football impossible, always prioritising the safety of the athletes and fans.

The Athletic’s squad will return to Bilbao, as originally planned. Saturday’s match against Deportivo Alaves at San Mames (4.15 pm) will therefore go ahead as scheduled.

Levante, 14th in the La Liga standings, will travel to Villa-real to play 19th-placed Villarreal on Sunday.

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