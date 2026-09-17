September 17, 2026 12:03 PM हिंदी

Some gestures remain very special: PM Modi thanks composer Aman Pant for ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ musical tribute

Some gestures remain very special: PM Modi thanks composer Aman Pant for ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ musical tribute

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked music composer Aman Pant for the musical tribute “Aashirwad Ka Diya”, dedicated to his 25 years of public service and released as a birthday tribute.

This comes as the BJP launched the 'Aashirwad Ka Diya' (Aashirwad Ka Diya, Pradhansevak ke Naam) campaign to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

The video accompanying the song features a diya-lighting gesture and a musical presentation celebrating Prime Minister Modi’s “relentless service to the nation”, while reflecting the affection and blessings expressed by his supporters.

PM Modi said such personal gestures and blessings hold special significance for him and strengthen his resolve to continue serving the country with greater dedication.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister reposted Aman Pant’s video and expressed his gratitude for the tribute.

“Some gestures remain very special! Aashirwad Ka Diya is one such expression of affection that has deeply touched me. Every blessing strengthens my resolve to serve our beloved Bharat with even greater devotion,” PM Modi said.

Composer Aman Pant has dedicated the song “Aashirwad Ka Diya”, sung by Sneha Shankar, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark his completion of 25 years in public service.

The music video combines the song with emotional, family-oriented scenes portraying the impact of various policies of the Modi government and depicting how these initiatives have transformed the lives of people.

The presentation seeks to convey a message of gratitude and appreciation for the Prime Minister’s public service, with the visual narrative connecting individual experiences with the broader theme of service to the nation.

The video concludes with a portrait of Prime Minister Modi along with the words “Jan Seva Se”, meaning “through service to the people”, while the post expresses gratitude to the Prime Minister for what it describes as his “national devotion”.

The tribute comes as Prime Minister Modi marks 25 years of public service, with the musical presentation seeking to highlight the emotional connection between his supporters and his long-standing public life.

--IANS

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