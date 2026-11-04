‘More time to serve the nation’: Agniveers, families welcome two-year extension

Bharatpur/Didwana/Gulmarg, Nov 4 (IANS) The Central government's decision to provide an additional two years of service to Agniveers has been widely welcomed by young defence aspirants, defence academy operators and families of serving Agniveers.

The decision has brought fresh enthusiasm among candidates preparing for military recruitment, with many describing it as an opportunity to serve the nation for a longer period and gain valuable experience in the armed forces.

Under the revised arrangement approved by the Union Cabinet, 75 per cent of Agniveers who were earlier expected to leave after completing their initial four-year tenure will be offered a second engagement period of two years.

The remaining 25 per cent will continue to be considered for enrolment into the regular armed forces after four years on the basis of merit.

Following the additional two-year engagement, Agniveers willing to continue will also get an opportunity to join the regular forces, subject to prescribed objective selection criteria.

Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani announced the Cabinet's decision on November 4, describing it as an important development for the armed forces and Agniveers.

In Bharatpur, young people preparing for Agniveer recruitment expressed happiness over the decision.

Deepak Khatoti, director of Ishwar Defence Academy, termed the move encouraging and said it would motivate more youngsters to participate in defence recruitment.

He urged aspirants to prepare seriously and take advantage of the opportunities available under the scheme.

Shiv Singh, an Agniveer recruitment aspirant, said the extension would allow young people to serve the country for two additional years. Another aspirant, Brahma, said the decision would boost confidence and provide greater professional experience. He also expressed hope that the move would bring relief to Agniveers and their families.

Poppy Singh welcomed the decision but highlighted concerns regarding remuneration. He said that while the extended service period was a positive development, salary remained an important concern, particularly for candidates from middle-class families. He urged the government to improve Agniveers' pay alongside extending their tenure.

In Didwana, Rajasthan, defence academy operators and parents of aspiring candidates also shared their views on the announcement. Defence academy operator Dungar Ram Jakhar said the decision would provide candidates with a longer opportunity to remain associated with the armed forces. Parents, including Ompal Singh and Jitendra Punia, also discussed the implications of the revised arrangement for young recruits and their families.

The announcement has also been welcomed by families of Agniveer personnel in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir. In their reactions, residents Syed Abbas and Syed Maroof expressed happiness, saying the additional two years would give their children another opportunity to serve the country and contribute to national security. For these families, the extension represents not only additional service but also a matter of pride and hope for their children's future.

The first batch of Agniveers recruited under the Agnipath scheme is approaching the completion of its initial four-year tenure in November-December 2026. The revised arrangement therefore provides an additional service opportunity to thousands of personnel who were earlier scheduled to leave the armed forces.

--IANS

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