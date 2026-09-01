Monalisa reacts to comparisons with Rekha’s ‘Utsav’ character: ‘She is a legend’

Mumbai, Sept 1 (IANS) Actress Monalisa has reacted to comparisons between her latest portrayal of a courtesan in “Charudutt Ki Vasant Sena” and Rekha’s iconic performance in the 1984 film “Utsav.”

While discussing the similarities between the two roles, Monalisa was quick to acknowledge Rekha’s legendary status and said she believes there can be no comparison between the two performances. In an exclusive interview with IANS, Monalisa said she feels fortunate to have received an opportunity to portray a character of this nature. She added that if she could bring even a small part of what Rekha brought to such a role, she would consider herself lucky.

The ‘Nazar’ actress shared, “She is a legend. She is iconic, and there can be absolutely no comparison with her. I am simply lucky that I got an opportunity to play such a character. If I can even bring a small fraction of what she brought to such a role, I would consider myself fortunate. We have tried our best.”

Monalisa added, “The fact that something like this was even conceptualized for a micro-drama series is very interesting. I would like to thank KUKU TV for giving me this opportunity because this is definitely a new level in my career. Everyone is liking and watching me in this character. I am able to show people that I can also portray a character like this, and that feels really good.”

Monalisa plays the lead role of Vasant Sena, a courtesan, in KUKU TV’s period micro-drama series “Charudutt Ki Vasant Sena.” In the 1984 film “Utsav,” Rekha portrayed Vasant Sena, a wealthy, confident, and renowned courtesan. The movie also starred Shashi Kapoor, Rekha, Amjad Khan, Shankar Nag, Shekhar Suman, Anuradha Patel, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Annu Kapoor, Sanjana Kapoor, and Kunal Kapoor.

--IANS

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