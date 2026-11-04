November 04, 2026 9:47 PM हिंदी

Modi govt's Agniveer decision a befitting reply to Akhilesh Yadav: UP MLA Bedi Ram

Modi govt's Agniveer decision a befitting reply to Akhilesh Yadav: Uttar Pradesh MLA Bedi Ram

Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 4 (IANS) Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Jakhanian, Bedi Ram, has described the Central Government's decision to extend the service tenure of Agniveers as a befitting response to opposition leaders, particularly Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who had repeatedly raised questions over the Agnipath scheme.

Speaking to the media in Ghazipur on Wednesday, Bedi Ram said that when the Agnipath recruitment scheme was introduced, opposition leaders had strongly criticised the government and created controversy over the future of Agniveers. However, the latest decision by the Narendra Modi government had addressed several concerns surrounding the scheme.

Under the revised arrangement announced by the Centre, 75 per cent of Agniveers from the first batch will be offered an additional two-year service extension, while 25 per cent will be considered for retention in the regular armed forces, subject to the prescribed selection process.

Bedi Ram said the decision would provide additional opportunities to young people who wished to continue serving the country. He also expressed confidence that the government would make further arrangements for those completing their extended tenure.

Targeting Akhilesh Yadav, the MLA said that the Samajwadi Party leader had repeatedly questioned the government over the Agniveer scheme. According to Bedi Ram, the latest announcement is an appropriate response to the criticism raised by opposition leaders.

During the interaction, Bedi Ram was also asked about the recent statement made by SBSP national president Om Prakash Rajbhar in Banda, in which he reportedly spoke about his associations with people such as Dhananjay Singh and Mukhtar Ansari. The statement has attracted considerable attention on social media.

Defending Rajbhar's remarks, Bedi Ram said Banda falls in the Bundelkhand region, where people from weaker and marginalised sections have historically faced pressure from powerful elements. He explained that Rajbhar's words were intended to boost the confidence of disadvantaged communities and encourage them to become more aware of education and employment opportunities.

Bedi Ram further said that the meaning of words could vary depending on the context and location, adding that Rajbhar's intention was to strengthen the morale of deprived and marginalised sections of society.

--IANS

brt/uk

LATEST NEWS

Rights body raises alarm over arbitrary punishment of academics, students in Bangladesh (File Image)

Rights body raises alarm over arbitrary punishment of academics, students in Bangladesh

Jemimah Rodrigues hits fifty in second game post return from injury as Mumbai beat Delhi in an Elite league stage match of the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy in Pune on Wednesday. Photo credit: BCCI Women

Jemimah Rodrigues hits fifty in second game post return from injury as Mumbai beat Delhi

Retaining 'Agniveers' beneficial amid current global scenario, says veteran Army officer

Retaining 'Agniveers' beneficial amid current global scenario, says veteran Army officer

Chennai-born Pramila Jayapal, only ex-H-1B holder in Congress, wins sixth term

Chennai-born Pramila Jayapal, only ex-H-1B holder in Congress, wins sixth term

Modi govt's Agniveer decision a befitting reply to Akhilesh Yadav: Uttar Pradesh MLA Bedi Ram

Modi govt's Agniveer decision a befitting reply to Akhilesh Yadav: UP MLA Bedi Ram

Rights body flags rising violence against women, minorities and journalists across Bangladesh (File image)

Rights body flags rising violence against women, minorities and journalists across Bangladesh

India begin title defence against Pakistan in their opening Group B fixture of the SAFF Championship 2026 at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Thursday. Photo credit: AIFF

SAFF Championship 2026: India begin title defence against Pakistan in Dhaka

Talat Aziz gripped with sheer joy and shock as his harmonium plays perfectly fine after scary inferno

Talat Aziz gripped with sheer joy and shock as his harmonium plays perfectly fine after scary inferno

Badminton: Tanvi makes history at Youth Olympics, becomes first Indian woman to reach semis (Credit:BAI)

Badminton: Tanvi makes history at Youth Olympics, becomes first Indian woman to reach semis

‘More time to serve the nation’: Agniveers, families welcome two-year extension (Photo: IANS)

‘More time to serve the nation’: Agniveers, families welcome two-year extension