Missing name in Delhi draft voter list? Submit Form 6 by Nov 25

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has urged all residents of Delhi to check their names in the Draft Electoral Roll of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, published on August 31, 2026, as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

Electors whose names are missing from the draft electoral roll have been advised to submit Form 6 to seek inclusion in the Final Electoral Roll, scheduled to be published on December 22, 2026. The last date for filing claims and objections is November 25, 2026.

The Commission has provided both offline and online facilities for submitting the required forms. Residents can submit their claims and objections physically to Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), Booth Level Officers (BLOs), and at designated polling station locations till November 25, 2026. This is for offline mode.

Applications can be submitted online through the official voters' services portal, voters.eci.gov.in, or the ECINET mobile application.

According to figures released as of November 4, out of 33,14,032 electors identified under the two categories of no-mapping and logical discrepancies, 13,05,630 cases under the no-mapping category and 19,29,582 cases under the logical discrepancy category have been parked for the final electoral roll, says the EC.

The total number includes 13,79,789 no-mapping cases and 19,34,243 electors with logical discrepancies who were issued notices, the EC added.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has issued an important clarification to address concerns among previously enrolled voters whose names are missing from the draft roll.

Some electors were hesitant to submit Form 6 because its prescribed declaration states that their name is being included in the electoral roll for the first time, the EC says. They feared that filing the form despite having been enrolled earlier could amount to a false declaration and invite prosecution under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the EC added.

Clarifying the position through a letter dated November 3, 2026, the Commission stated that such apprehensions were misplaced. Form 6 has contained this declaration since August 1, 2022, and electors missing from the draft roll must seek fresh inclusion, irrespective of their previous enrolment.

The Commission also referred to the Delhi High Court's October 14, 2026, judgment in Nilotpal Datta & Anr. v. Election Commission of India & Ors., in which the court observed that the petitioners could submit Form 6 for consideration in accordance with law.

Importantly, the Commission clarified that no action under Section 31 would be initiated merely because a previously enrolled elector submits Form 6 during or after the SIR process, provided the elector is not already enrolled in another Parliamentary or Assembly Constituency, and the declaration otherwise complies with the law.

--IANS

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