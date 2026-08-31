September 01, 2026 1:04 AM हिंदी

Minister Rijiju calls on Serbian PM, discusses strengthening ties

Minister Rijiju calls on Serbian PM, discusses strengthening ties

Belgrade, Aug 31 (IANS) Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs, on Monday, called on Duro Macut, Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia, at the Palace of Serbia in Belgrade and discussed further strengthening ties between the two nations.

“Called on H.E. Duro Macut, Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia, at the Palace of Serbia in Belgrade. Exchanged warm greetings and views on further strengthening the close and enduring ties between India & Serbia, rooted in mutual respect, friendship and shared interests,” Rijiju stated on X.

He also met Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Duric earlier in the day, where the two sides reviewed the longstanding bilateral ties and discussed prospects for strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Following the meeting, Rijiju took to X and posted: "Had a warm and meaningful meeting with H.E. Marko Duric, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, in Belgrade. Discussed the longstanding friendship between India and Serbia and exchanged views on further deepening bilateral relations and cooperation across areas of mutual interest."

Rijiju is leading the Indian delegation at the High-Level Commemorative Meeting marking the 65th anniversary of the First Conference of Heads of State or Heads of Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Belgrade. The meeting is being held from August 31 to September 1 under the theme, 'The Legacy of Non-Alignment: Lessons for Today's World'.

According to the MEA, the meeting will commemorate the First Conference of Heads of State or Government (HoS/HoG) of NAM.

The theme for the High-Level Commemorative Meeting is 'The Legacy of Non-Alignment: Lessons for Today's World'.

"India is a founding member of the movement which brings together 121 developing countries on a platform of historical significance. India remains committed to the principles and values of the movement," the MEA mentioned.

On Sunday, Rijiju paid floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Belgrade and interacted with members of the Indian community, while appreciating their role in advancing the bilateral ties between the two nations.

–IANS

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