Milap Zaveri breaks down at ‘godfather’ Sanjay Gupta's prayer meet, recalls him offering 'Kaante' at 21

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Filmmaker Milap Zaveri got emotional as he remembered his mentor and godfather, late filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, at his prayer meet.

Recalling how Sanjay Gupta gave him his first big opportunity when he was just 21, Milap spoke about the special bond they shared . He described him as a father figure who would always remain alive in their hearts.

During the prayer meet, Milap was visibly overwhelmed with emotion and teary-eyed as he paid tribute to his mentor Sanjay Gupta. He recalled how the filmmaker had trusted him with the writing of 'Kaante' when he was only 21 years old.

Speaking about his mentor, Milap said, "Guruji, he was always Guruji for me. I was 21 years old and he gave me 'Kaante'. Anu, for 25 years, you always told me, 'You write the corniest lines for my husband. You write the cheesiest lines for him.' Anu, today I have to say something.”

“'Jo kisi ke aage nahi jhukta tha, jo mohabbat dene se nahi rukta tha, woh Sanjay Gupta tha.' He was my father. He was my godfather, my father. I loved him to bits. And yeh Baadshah tha. Aur Baadshah ki gali mein aake uska pata nahi poochte. Gulabo ke chuke woh sir, khud patthar rasta bata dete.”

He added, “He's here, he's not anywhere. Yeh zinda hai hum sabke dil mein. I love you, Gups. I love you, Anu. All of you. Love all of you. I love you. I love you, Anu. Sorry.”

Sharing a video from the prayer meet on his social media account, Milap also penned an emotional note for the filmmaker. He wrote,

“Jo kisi ke aage nahi jhukta tha, Jo mohabbat dene se nahi rukta tha, Woh Sanjay Gupta tha” Thank You @anuradhalekhigupta for allowing me the honour and chance to pay a small tribute to Gups with these lines. For 25 years you told me i write cheesy and corny lines for him. This was the last time But he is a “Badshah” who will always be “Zinda” in our hearts.”

Actor Rohit Roy was seen anchoring the prayer meet and was also visibly emotional as friends and colleagues came together to remember the filmmaker.

Sanjay Gupta's wife, Anuradha, and their children were seated in the front row, holding back their tears as people from the film fraternity spoke about his life, legacy and the kindness he had shown them.

For the uninitiated, ace filmmaker Sanjay Gupta passed away on October 30, 2026, at the age of 59, following an accidental fall at his Versova residence in Mumbai.

According to preliminary police findings, the filmmaker reportedly lost his balance in the kitchen area of his house and suffered a severe head injury. As his family members were asleep at the time, the incident came to light the following morning. He was rushed to Cooper Hospital, where he was declared dead.

His last rites were performed at the Versova crematorium on October 31, with his son Shivansh and daughter Dalai lighting the funeral pyre.

Sanjay Gupta was known for directing and producing several popular films, including 'Kaante', 'Musafir', 'Zinda', 'Shootout at Wadala', 'Jazbaa', 'Kaabil' and 'Mumbai Saga'.

His sudden demise left the film fraternity shocked, with many actors, filmmakers and collaborators remembering him for his work and his personal warmth and generosity.

–IANS

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