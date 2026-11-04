November 04, 2026 9:47 PM हिंदी

Mika Stojsavljevic, 17, stuns former Aus Open winner Sofia Kenin for WTA tour win

Mika Stojsavljevic, 17, stuns former Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin for WTA Tour win the Hong Kong Tennis Open first round in Hong Kong on Wednesday.  Photo credit: WTA

Hong Kong, Nov 4 (IANS) Lucky loser Mika Stojsavljevic, the 2025 US Open junior champion, scored the first WTA main-draw win of her career on her sixth attempt when she defeated former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the Hong Kong Tennis Open first round on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old recovered after losing a 3-0 double-break lead in the second set and then came through a close deciding set to beat the American 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. This is a second big win of the year for Stojsavljevic, who stunned then-world number 56 Talia Gibson at Billie Jean King Cup qualifying in April.

Stojsavljevic lost in the final round of qualifying for the WTA 250 event but was granted a last-minute reprieve when Canadian Leylah Fernandez withdrew from the main draw. Interestingly, the Briton was informed about her participation an hour before the match against the former Grand Slam champion.

Stojsavljevic began playing tennis at the age of seven at Ealing Tennis Club. She became the first Briton in 15 years to win the US Open junior title and made her tour debut in 2024 in Tokyo.

She reached a high of fifth in the junior world rankings and turned professional in 2025. The same year, she made her Grand Slam main draw debut with a wild card at Wimbledon and also competed in qualifying at London (Queen's), Nottingham and Eastbourne.

Earlier this year, Stojsavljevic reached the quarter-finals of the WTA 125 event in Birmingham.

In another match, Claire Liu defeated No. 8 seed and 2024 finalist Katie Boulter 7-5, 6-4 to reach her second consecutive WTA quarterfinal following Guangzhou the previous week.

--IANS

bc/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Rights body raises alarm over arbitrary punishment of academics, students in Bangladesh (File Image)

Rights body raises alarm over arbitrary punishment of academics, students in Bangladesh

Jemimah Rodrigues hits fifty in second game post return from injury as Mumbai beat Delhi in an Elite league stage match of the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy in Pune on Wednesday. Photo credit: BCCI Women

Jemimah Rodrigues hits fifty in second game post return from injury as Mumbai beat Delhi

Retaining 'Agniveers' beneficial amid current global scenario, says veteran Army officer

Retaining 'Agniveers' beneficial amid current global scenario, says veteran Army officer

Chennai-born Pramila Jayapal, only ex-H-1B holder in Congress, wins sixth term

Chennai-born Pramila Jayapal, only ex-H-1B holder in Congress, wins sixth term

Modi govt's Agniveer decision a befitting reply to Akhilesh Yadav: Uttar Pradesh MLA Bedi Ram

Modi govt's Agniveer decision a befitting reply to Akhilesh Yadav: UP MLA Bedi Ram

Rights body flags rising violence against women, minorities and journalists across Bangladesh (File image)

Rights body flags rising violence against women, minorities and journalists across Bangladesh

India begin title defence against Pakistan in their opening Group B fixture of the SAFF Championship 2026 at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Thursday. Photo credit: AIFF

SAFF Championship 2026: India begin title defence against Pakistan in Dhaka

Talat Aziz gripped with sheer joy and shock as his harmonium plays perfectly fine after scary inferno

Talat Aziz gripped with sheer joy and shock as his harmonium plays perfectly fine after scary inferno

Badminton: Tanvi makes history at Youth Olympics, becomes first Indian woman to reach semis (Credit:BAI)

Badminton: Tanvi makes history at Youth Olympics, becomes first Indian woman to reach semis

‘More time to serve the nation’: Agniveers, families welcome two-year extension (Photo: IANS)

‘More time to serve the nation’: Agniveers, families welcome two-year extension