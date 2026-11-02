November 02, 2026 3:16 PM हिंदी

Mika Singh opens up celebrating festive spirit through music alongside Don Omar, Megan Thee Stallion, Usher

Mika Singh opens up celebrating festive spirit through music alongside Don Omar, Megan Thee Stallion, Usher

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Playback singer Mika Singh, who recently performed in Las Vegas, opened up on celebrating the festive spirit of Diwali and Halloween through music in front of a roaring crowd.

The singer performed at the Bellagio on October 31, as part of a star-studded musical weekend held on October 31 and November 1. Sharing the line-up with some of the biggest names in global music, including Don Omar, Megan Thee Stallion, Ricky Martin, Tiesto and Usher, Mika's performance marked another significant milestone in his illustrious career.

Talking about the same, he told IANS, “Diwali is such a special time for us Indians, and I was absolutely delighted to be celebrating the festive season through music in Las Vegas. The energy of the city, the excitement of Halloween and the enthusiasm of the audience made the experience even more enjoyable. It was wonderful to see people singing along, dancing and enjoying the music. Being part of a weekend that featured some of the biggest names in global music, including Ricky Martin, Usher, Tiësto, Don Omar and Megan Thee Stallion, made it even more exciting”.

He further mentioned, “I thoroughly enjoyed performing at such a celebrated entertainment destination and bringing the energy of Bollywood music to Las Vegas. It was truly a memorable experience, and I'm happy to have been part of this incredible weekend”.

The singer has delivered some of the industry's most loved chartbusters, including ‘Mauja Hi Mauja’ from Jab We Met, ‘Subah Hone Na De’ from Desi Boyz, ‘Jumme Ki Raat’ from Kick, ‘Dhinka Chika’ from Ready, ‘Aaj Ki Party’ from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, ‘Aankh Marey’ from Simmba and ‘Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag'.

With a musical career spanning two decades, Mika Singh has established himself as one of Bollywood's most recognisable voices, known for his distinctive singing style and high-energy performances.

--IANS

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