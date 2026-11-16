Charlie Vickers on dropping pretense for Sauron: He is now in his warrior era, Dark Lord mode

Los Angeles, Nov 16 (IANS) Actor Charlie Vickers, who essays the role of Sauron in ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’, has spoken up on the changing trajectory of his character in the new season of the show.

In season 3 of the show, Sauron is ready to consolidate his power, forge the One Ring, and bring Middle-earth under his control. For Charlie Vickers, this shift opens up an entirely different side of the character, one that no longer needs to disguise its intentions.

Talking about the scale and responsibility of filming the One Ring’s creation, the actor shared, “We felt a huge amount of pressure. We went through so many incarnations of how we would tell this story. It was a painstaking process because it’s like ten pages without any dialogue. And we have to tell it physically. I remember stepping on and shedding a tear on the first day because, you know, walking out onto what is like a catwalk. And you're in the middle of this volcano, which they've basically created for you”.

“It was nice to drop any sense of pretense. He's not pretending to be someone else. He is now just in his sort of warrior era or his Dark Lord mode”, he added.

Produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, alongside Lindsey Weber, Kate Hazell, Justin Doble and Charlotte Brandstrom, the series is directed by Charlotte Brandstrom, Sanaa Hamri, and Stefan Schwartz. It also stars Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Jamie Campbell Bower, and others in pivotal roles.

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ season 3 is available to stream on Prime Video.

--IANS

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